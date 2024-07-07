Shein London stock market float would trigger talks on tax, Reynolds suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Shein London stock market float would trigger talks on tax, Reynolds suggests

By Press Association
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds leaving BBC Broadcasting House in London (Jeff Moore/PA)
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds leaving BBC Broadcasting House in London (Jeff Moore/PA)

Fast fashion retailer Shein would be expected to meet “ethical and moral targets” on “all aspects of business” if it lists on the London Stock Exchange, according to the Business Secretary.

Jonathan Reynolds said he is “concerned” about a “loophole” which allows firms to avoid import duties by shipping small packages directly to customers.

He added he would want to discuss the issue with Shein if it was considering further business activity in the UK.

Ahead of the election, the Financial Times reported that the Labour leadership was resisting calls to close the tax loophole.

US legislators last year also called for Shein to be investigated over allegations that Uighur forced labour was used in the production of some of its clothes.

Mr Reynolds, asked if he would welcome Shein listing in the UK, told Times Radio: “I would because where any company is active in the UK, our aspiration should be that we regulate that company from the UK.

“That’s how we make sure that there are not things going on in terms of Labour practices or tax practices or environmental things that we’re not happy with.

“To be absolutely clear, if any company had forced labour in its supply chain it shouldn’t be doing business in the UK at all, it shouldn’t be a question of where it lists.

“But where companies are active in the UK, the best way we make sure they hit the standards we want to see is for them to be regulated from the United Kingdom and therefore if a listing was to be made, I’d want that listing to be here in the UK.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, appearing on the BBC 1 current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

He added: “Any publicly listed company in this country has to hit very high standards in terms of the disclosure of their working practices.

“I’d absolutely say that no listed company in the UK should have any kind of forced labour in its supply chain and should be meeting exactly the ethical and moral targets on tax and all aspects of business.”

Asked if he would close the tax loophole, Mr Reyolds said: “I would expect every company in the UK to pay its fair share of tax.”

Pressed further, Mr Reynolds said: “I am concerned about that particular loophole and will certainly be something I would want to be talking to them about if they were considering further business activity in the UK.”

In May, Shein said it was investing tens of millions of dollars in “strengthening governance and compliance across our supply chain, as well as in empowering our suppliers to build more successful and responsible businesses”.

Shein has been approached for comment.