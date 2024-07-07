Casement Park will be built one way or another, Benn insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Casement Park will be built one way or another, Benn insists

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn speaks to the media outside Waterfront Hall during a visit to Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn speaks to the media outside Waterfront Hall during a visit to Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Casement Park in Belfast will be built “one way or another”, new Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has pledged.

However, Mr Benn said it was not clear if the long-delayed redevelopment of the GAA stadium could be completed in time to host matches at the 2028 European Football Championships.

On his first visit to Northern Ireland since his appointment in Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet, Mr Benn said Casement Park was “probably the most urgent issue” on his desk.

Aerial view of Casement Park GAA stadium
The Casement Park stadium is currently derelict (Niall Carson/PA)

There has been mounting speculation that the stadium is set to be axed as a venue for the Euros 2028.

The derelict west Belfast ground has been earmarked to play host to five matches in the showpiece tournament being hosted in the UK and Ireland.

However, the funding required to build the stadium in time for the tournament is still not in place, prompting concerns that the delays will see Belfast missing out on the tournament.

Ulster GAA and the Irish FA recently wrote to former prime minister Rishi Sunak asking the Government to bridge the funding gap.

Mr Benn confirmed that it was a “very important project” for him.

He said: “There are two issues. The first is the cost, which has continued to escalate.

“I think originally when it was conceived it was going to be something like £77 million. I have yet to receive a full detailed briefing which I will get tomorrow on the current estimated costs, but it’s a lot more money than that.

“There is a certain amount in the pot but not enough to cover the increased cost.

“The second (issue) is we are into extra time on trying to get it built for the Euros. That is about discussions with Uefa.

“I am looking at this urgently, it is probably the most urgent issue on my desk.

“One way or another, if it is possible in time for the Euros, if not, one way or another Casement Park will have to be built.”

He added: “I am looking to see what can be done.”

Orange digger outside Casement Park GAA stadium
Contractors with excavators at Casement Park (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Benn was asked to give a timescale on when a decision would be made about additional Government funding for the stadium.

He said: “I think the honest answer is as soon as I am in a position to announce anything, so you will just have to bear with me.”

Costs for the long-delayed Casement project have spiralled with reports suggesting the projected costs could have reached £308 million.

In 2011, the Stormont executive committed £62.5 million to the project.

Earlier this year, the Irish Government offered £40 million towards it, and the GAA has said it will contribute £15 million.