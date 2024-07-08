Tories can win 2029 election with the ‘right leader’, claims former minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories can win 2029 election with the ‘right leader’, claims former minister

By Press Association
Conservative former minister Kevin Hollinrake has said the Tories can win the 2029 general election if the party gets ‘the right leader’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Conservative former minister Kevin Hollinrake has said the Tories can win the 2029 general election if the party has “the right leader”.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak said he would be resigning as Conservative Party leader when he delivered his final speech in Downing Street after losing the General Election.

He said he would step down “not immediately, but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place”.

Hopefuls include former ministers such as Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick and Victoria Atkins, who have given their perspectives on where the party went wrong prior to and during the election campaign.

Despite the party suffering the worst electoral loss in its history last week, former Post Office minister Mr Hollinrake said the Tories can be in government again at the next election with the right person at the helm.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Former Conservative Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake said the Tories can win the 2029 general election if the party has ‘the right leader’ (James Manning/PA)

He told Times Radio: “It should be a few months of a job, so we start on that process probably in September, and then we elect our leader by the end of the year – that’s the kind of timescale I would like.”

He added: “We lost heavily, but, as I say, not to a popular Labour Government. That’s an opportunity for us. If we get the right leader, we regroup, we unite behind that leader, we can win in 2029. That’s got to be our job.”

Mr Hollinrake said the Conservatives lost the election rather than Labour winning it, saying: “Look at the percentage share of the vote – no government has ever formed a majority with less than 34% of the vote, it’s quite incredible that’s the case.

“Hats off to them, the winner takes it all, they’ve got the spoils of victory. We need to hold them to account for all those things.”

The former cabinet minister, who managed to hold on to his seat in Thirsk and Malton albeit with a reduced majority, said the Tories are not in “any rush” to find a new party leader.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We need to take a few months to decide exactly what went wrong and then decide the right person to take us forward and to present a viable challenge to the Labour Party, which I think we can do.”

He added: “We’ll go forward in terms of finding the right person. I don’t know who the right person will be, I don’t know who’s going to step forward right now.

“But that’s the work of the next few months. I think it’s very, very important that we present two good alternatives for our membership to have the final say on this, of course, but that will take a number of months to do that.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
New Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said the Government will still expect to be challenged in the Commons despite the Tories’ historic defeat (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

New Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said the Government will still expect to be challenged in the Commons despite the Tories’ heavy electoral defeat.

He told the BBC: “Of course the Conservatives suffered a historic loss, but that doesn’t mean there’s no opposition in the House of Commons and, of course, we have the House of Lords to get any legislation through as well.

“And the key thing that you’ll see from this Labour Government is that we’re going to return both to the service of the British people, but also to the norms. The adults are back in the room.

“Announcements that we make will be made to Parliament, they will follow proper processes through Parliament, and we welcome them to be challenged and scrutinised by colleagues from different parties.

“That’s the right and proper way to do business and that’s what you will have from this Labour Government.”