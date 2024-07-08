Streeting meets dentists with view to ‘rescue and reform service’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Streeting meets dentists with view to ‘rescue and reform service’

By Press Association
Dentists have welcomed a ‘chance to move forward’ after meeting new Health Secretary Wes Streeting (Lucy North/PA)
Leading dentists have welcomed a “chance to move forward” after meeting the new Health Secretary.

During the General Election campaign, Wes Streeting pledged to meet dentists on July 8 to begin discussions about reforming the NHS dental contract, which has been branded by many as “not fit for purpose”.

The contract for dental services has been blamed for a number of problems in dentistry, including an exodus of NHS dentists and so-called dental deserts, where patients struggle to find NHS care close to where they live.

After the meeting, the British Dental Association (BDA) said that Mr Streeting recognised that “failed contracts and underfunding have fuelled the current crisis”.

The BDA also said it feels there is now a chance to “to rescue and reform a service millions depend on”.

It said it will “work constructively” with the new Government on delivery of its manifesto commitment of 700,000 new urgent and emergency dental appointments.

Shawn Charlwood, chairman of the BDA’s General Dental Practice Committee, said: “The first step to save NHS dentistry is admitting we have a problem. Wes Streeting has done so today.

“There is finally recognition that failed contracts and underfunding have fuelled the current crisis.

“We take absolutely nothing for granted, and will hold this Government to account as we did the last.

“But there’s now a chance to move forward, to rescue and reform a service millions depend on.”

Labour also pledged during the General Election campaign to create an extra 100,000 urgent dental appointments for children in a bid to clear backlogs in England.

The additional appointments will be delivered in the evenings and at weekends while the proposals will cost £109 million a year, the party said.