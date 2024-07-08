Who is in Sir Keir Starmer’s Government?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is in Sir Keir Starmer’s Government?

By Press Association
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosting his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street (Chris Eades/The Sun/PA)
Here are the ministers who have been confirmed in office by Downing Street:

– The Cabinet

Prime Minister – Sir Keir Starmer

Deputy Prime Minister and Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary – Angela Rayner

Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rachel Reeves

Home Secretary – Yvette Cooper

Foreign Secretary – David Lammy

Defence Secretary – John Healey

Justice Secretary – Shabana Mahmood

Science Secretary – Peter Kyle

Health Secretary – Wes Streeting

Environment Secretary – Steve Reed

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Pat McFadden

Commons Leader – Lucy Powell

Lords Leader – Baroness Smith of Basildon

Business Secretary – Jonathan Reynolds

Energy Secretary – Ed Miliband

Work and Pensions Secretary – Liz Kendall

(left-right) Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosts his first Cabinet meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and Defence Secretary John Healey at 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosted his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Saturday (Chris Eades/The Sun)

Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities – Bridget Phillipson

Transport Secretary – Louise Haigh

Culture Secretary – Lisa Nandy

Northern Ireland Secretary – Hilary Benn

Scottish Secretary – Ian Murray

Welsh Secretary – Jo Stevens

Chief Whip – Sir Alan Campbell

Treasury Chief Secretary – Darren Jones

Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Nick Thomas-Symonds

Attorney General – Lord Richard Hermer

– Departmental ministers (with portfolios where confirmed)

– Cabinet Office
Ellie Reeves

– Treasury
Lord Livermore – financial secretary

– Home Office
Dan Jarvis
Dame Angela Eagle
Dame Diana Johnson

– Foreign Office
Anneliese Dodds – attends Cabinet as development minister
Stephen Doughty

-Defence
Lord Coaker
Maria Eagle

A City of Westminster street sign for Parliament Street on the left and Whitehall on the right
A new set of ministers are being ushered in (Yui Mok/PA)

– Justice
Lord James Timpson – minister for prisons, parole and probation
Heidi Alexander

– Science, Innovation and Technology
Lord Patrick Vallance – minister for science
Sir Chris Bryant (jointly with Department for Culture, Media and Sport)

– Health
Karin Smyth
Stephen Kinnock

– Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Daniel Zeichner

–  Business and Trade
Douglas Alexander

– Energy Security and Net Zero
Sarah Jones (jointly with Department for Business and Trade)

– Work and Pensions
Alison McGovern
Sir Stephen Timms

– Education
Anneliese Dodds – minister for women and equalities
Baroness Jacqui Smith
Catherine McKinnell

– Transport
Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill

– Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Jim McMahon
Matthew Pennycook

 