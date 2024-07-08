Sterling sees rise in value since election called

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sterling sees rise in value since election called

By Press Association
Sterling has continued to rise in value compared with several other currencies since the General Election was called, boosting the spending power of UK holidaymakers (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sterling has continued to rise in value compared with several other currencies since the General Election was called, boosting the spending power of UK holidaymakers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sterling has continued to rise in value compared with several other currencies since the General Election, boosting the spending power of UK holidaymakers.

Post Office Travel Money said the pound has become stronger against 21 of its 26 best-selling currencies since the election was called on May 22.

Over that period, sterling has increased in value by 0.9% versus the euro, 2.9% versus the Turkish lira, 4.2% versus the Egyptian pound and 0.3% versus the US dollar.

Travellers embarking on city breaks to Prague are benefitting from a 2.1% increase in sterling against the Czech koruna, while those heading to Budapest can enjoy the 2.6% growth versus the Hungarian forint.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at Post Office, said: “With the school holidays just a fortnight away now, it will make sense for families to check the exchange rate for their planned holiday destination regularly to see how sterling moves after the election and things settle down.

“This will enable them to they buy their travel money when sterling is at its strongest.

“The pound has been moving up against the euro and other key holiday currencies like the Turkish lira since late May.

“There may be some volatility ahead, but experience from past elections shows that this usually settles quite quickly.”