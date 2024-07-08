Rachel Reeves says being chancellor ‘smashing one of last glass ceilings’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rachel Reeves says being chancellor ‘smashing one of last glass ceilings’

By Press Association
Chancellor Rachel Reeves give her first major speech since the election at the Treasury in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Chancellor Rachel Reeves give her first major speech since the election at the Treasury in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rachel Reeves has said that becoming Britain’s first female chancellor feels like “smashing one of the last glass ceilings in politics”.

Ms Reeves said the Government would rip up planning rules and build more homes and critical infrastructure as she gave her first major speech as head of the Treasury and one of the highest-ranking members of Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet.

During a visit to the Oval Village housing development in south-east London the same day, Ms Reeves told ITN: “The position of chancellor of the Exchequer has existed for hundreds of years, and a woman has never held that role.

“So I feel like I’m smashing one of the last glass ceilings in politics, and I’m really proud to do that.

“But along with it, comes a really big responsibility to pass on to our daughters and granddaughters a society and economy that works better for women, and I’m determined to work with my team to do just that.”

Rachel Reeves stands behind a lectern next to a Union flag
Chancellor Rachel Reeves giving a speech at the Treasury in London to an audience of leading business figures and senior stakeholders (Jonathan Brady/PA)

When Parliament returns after the General Election, there will be more female MPs in the House of Commons than ever before.

A total of 263 women have been elected, up 43 from the previous record of 220 in 2019.

It means 40% of MPs in the new House of Commons will be female.

This is the sixth election in a row where the number of women MPs has increased.

Ms Reeves will deliver her first Budget in the autumn and has asked civil servants to draw up an assessment of the current state of the economy and public finances.

As chancellor, she will focus on economic growth and boosting private sector investment.