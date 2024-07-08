Rishi Sunak names new top team as Richard Holden and Lord Cameron resign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak names new top team as Richard Holden and Lord Cameron resign

By Press Association
Richard Holden has resigned as Conservative Party chairman (James Manning/PA)
Richard Holden has resigned as Conservative Party chairman (James Manning/PA)

Former prime minister Lord Cameron does not feature in the interim shadow cabinet, the Conservative Party has confirmed.

Suffering a net loss of 251 MPs in last week’s General Election, the Tories have named their opposition frontbench who will lead them into the new Parliament.

The party confirmed in a statement that Lord Cameron, who was foreign secretary in the outgoing government, and party chairman Richard Holden had offered their resignations, and Rishi Sunak had accepted.

Lord Cameron led the Conservative Party into power 14 years ago, securing 306 seats in the 2010 election and a coalition with the 57-strong Liberal Democrats.

Lord Cameron in Downing Street, London
Lord Cameron, former prime minister and foreign secretary, has resigned from Rishi Sunak’s top team (Lucy North/PA)

Former deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell has become the shadow foreign secretary while Richard Fuller, who represents North Bedfordshire, has been named party chairman.

“United as a party we will be ready and able to hold this new Labour government to account every step of the way,” Mr Fuller said in a statement.

“The Conservative Party has had a difficult election and it is important that we regroup and reflect on these results.

“We should also challenge ourselves candidly and deeply on the strengths of the Conservative Party across the country and outline where improvements can be made.

“I am honoured to be asked to act as interim chairman of the Conservative Party and to be working alongside colleagues in the shadow cabinet.”

Richard Fuller
Richard Fuller, interim Conservative Party chairman (Aaron Chown/PA)

Several senior Tories lost their seats in last week’s poll.

Among them were former defence secretary Grant Shapps and former Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, who lost their seats to Labour candidates in Welwyn Hatfield and Portsmouth North.

Ex-education secretary Gillian Keegan and former justice secretary Alex Chalk also lost their seats in Chichester and Cheltenham to the Liberal Democrats.

Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak and interim opposition chief whip Stuart Andrew, a former sports and gambling minister, appointed their party’s new top team.

Among the new line-up shadowing their former posts are Oliver Dowden, now as deputy leader of the opposition, Jeremy Hunt as shadow chancellor, James Cleverly as shadow home secretary, and Victoria Atkins as shadow health secretary.

Claire Coutinho has kept her energy security and net zero portfolio in opposition, as have Steve Barclay (environment, food and rural affairs) and Mel Stride (work and pensions).

Kemi Badenoch has taken on Michael Gove’s former levelling up, housing and communities brief.

Her former portfolios have gone to Kevin Hollinrake (business and trade) and Mims Davies (women and equalities).

The top team also includes James Cartlidge as shadow defence secretary, Ed Argar as shadow justice, Andrew Griffith as shadow science innovation and technology, Chris Philp as shadow Commons leader, former schools minister Damian Hinds as shadow education secretary, Helen Whately as shadow transport and Julia Lopez as shadow culture media and sport.