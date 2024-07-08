Blair: ‘Modern technology means there has never been a better time to govern’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Blair: ‘Modern technology means there has never been a better time to govern’

By Press Association
Sir Tony Blair (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Tony Blair (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Tony Blair is set to say that the modern technological revolution means “there has never been a better time to govern”.

During a speech at the Tony Blair Institute’s (TBI) Future of Britain conference in London on Tuesday, he will set out how a package of measures including private and public sector adoption of artificial intelligence, preventative healthcare, digital ID and embracing technology in education could boost growth and generate savings.

The former prime minister will say that Britain faces an “unenviable triple whammy” of high taxes, debt and poor outcomes, with the “worse to come” due to an ageing population, “deep structural health problems” and rising numbers of long-term sick.

He is set to warn that, unless the country improves growth and productivity and drive value and efficiency through public spending, it will become “much poorer”.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change’s Future of Britain Conference
Sir Tony Blair with Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

However, Sir Tony will add: “On the contrary I don’t think there has ever been a better time to govern.

“A better time to effect change.

“A better basis for optimism and a surer reason for hope.

“But only if we understand how the world is changing and how we use that change to change our country.

“Stable Government and some clear early wins can definitely help.

“But there is only one gamechanger.

“Harnessing effectively the 21st century technological revolution.

“There is absolutely no doubt that this is an era of transformation.

“Things which were impossible will become possible; advances which would have taken decades, will happen in a few years or even months; the value we can add, the improvements in efficiency we can make, the radical benefits in outcomes we can secure, could be truly revolutionary.

“This is the answer to the perennial progressive dilemma whereby the sensible people appear not to be radical, and the radical people appear not to be sensible; and the answer to the unproductive, binary choice between state and market.”

The TBI’s policy experts believe the reforms he will touch on could create £12bn of extra fiscal space a year by the end of this parliamentary term and £40bn a year within a decade.

They say “rapid adoption” of AI in the private sector could boost tax revenue and double these gains.