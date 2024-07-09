Minister says transport department’s new motto is ‘move fast and fix things’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister says transport department’s new motto is ‘move fast and fix things’

By Press Association
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh met civil servants in the Department for Transport for the first time in her new role (Tejas Sandhu/PA)

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has said her department’s “new motto” is “move fast and fix things”.

Ms Haigh declared she wants to “change the way our country runs” as she met civil servants in the Department for Transport (DfT) for the first time in her new role.

The Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley said: “It will take all our effort but the new motto of our department, our purpose, is simple: move fast and fix things.

“Our department is so clearly central to achieving the missions for Government that the Prime Minister has committed us to.

“Growth, net zero, opportunity, women and girls’ safety, health – none of these can be realised without transport as a key enabler.

“And that’s why our legislative plan is so ambitious. It’s why our programme for change is bold.”

Ms Haigh said the DfT will “focus relentlessly” on improving performance on the railways and introducing “much-needed rail reform”.

Labour’s “ambitious plans” – which include bringing all services into public ownership as operators’ contracts expire – will be implemented “at pace”, she pledged.

The Transport Secretary said she is “proud” to be “obsessed with buses” and will “give local leaders the tools to deliver better bus services”.

This will include giving local authorities in England more power to franchise bus services by removing barriers that mean only metro mayors can currently do this.

Under Ms Haigh’s leadership, the DfT will “think about infrastructure and services together at every turn”, and will also ensure “travel across modes is easier”, she told staff.

The minister added that “greening our transport networks” should be “the critical thread weaving through every priority”.

Labour has committed to reinstate the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans.

At 36, Ms Haigh is believed to be one of the youngest ever serving female cabinet ministers in a UK government.