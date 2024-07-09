Fall in emergency department waits of longer than four hours

The number of patients waiting more than four hours in emergency departments has fallen slightly, after topping 10,000 last week.

The latest weekly data, covering the seven days to June 30, shows there were 9,361 patients waiting longer than four hours in Scotland.

Performance against the four-hour target was at 64.4% across Scotland’s emergency departments.

This figure has been below 80% since late summer 2021.

Public Health Scotland’s data also said 3,477 patients (13.2%) waited longer than eight hours and 1,507 patients (5.7%) spent more than 12 hours in an Emergency Department.

There were 26,328 attendances at Scottish emergency departments, compared to 27,684 the previous week.

During the week ending June 23, there were 10,019 people waiting longer than four hours.

Before this, the last time the number of those waiting rose above 10,000 was on January 7, when it reached 10,040.