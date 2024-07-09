Insolvency levels to remain ‘elevated’ into 2025, says Begbies Traynor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insolvency levels to remain ‘elevated’ into 2025, says Begbies Traynor

By Press Association
(Martin Rickett/PA)
(Martin Rickett/PA)

Begbies Traynor has warned that insolvency activity will remain “elevated” into 2025 despite improvement in the wider economy.

The Manchester-based restructuring firm said higher interest rates and funding challenges in certain sectors will result in further companies going bust or requiring an overhaul.

The company, listed on London’s AIM junior market, reported strong revenue and earnings growth over the past year.

Group revenues increased by 12% to £136.7 million for the year to April 30.

It said this was led by 13% growth in its business recovery division as the turbulent financial backdrop and high borrowing prices put pressure on firms.

Ric Traynor, executive chairman of the group, said he expected this activity to continue in the short term.

“Insolvency activity across the UK remains at elevated levels, with sustained higher interest rates continuing to impact on corporate stress levels,” he said.

“With our extensive national coverage and reputation, we are well placed to provide the advice and support required by the business community.

“This elevated level of insolvency activity is expected to be maintained going into 2025 as the economy recovers, especially in sectors with working capital and other funding challenges in an economy moving from the recovery to growth phase.”

The group also witnessed 26% growth in its property advisory division, supported by expansion during the year.

The group has grown through a number of bolt-on acquisitions in recent years and said it has a “pipeline” of further opportunities.

Begbies Traynor reported that adjusted pre-tax profits grew by 6% to £22 million for the year.

Shares in the company were 1.9% lower at 97.5p on Tuesday morning.