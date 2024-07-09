Vistry boosts profits amid outsized demand for affordable housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vistry boosts profits amid outsized demand for affordable housing

By Press Association
Vistry said it expects to build more than 18,000 homes this year (Alamy/PA)
Housebuilder Vistry expects a 7% rise in half-year profit amid resilient demand for affordable housing in an otherwise stagnant market.

The London-listed company expects £186 million in pre-tax profit for the six months to June 30, up on the same period last year, while the number of homes it completed rose 8% to 7,750 units.

Vistry said it expects to build more than 18,000 homes this year, up on 16,118 in 2023, with a similar rise in full-year profit.

While housebuilders have been hit by a delay to cutting the base interest rate by the Bank of England, the sector has been buoyed by the recent election of the Labour Government.

The party has pledged to overhaul restrictive planning rules as part of its plan to build 1.5 million new homes in the next five years.

Vistry, which focuses on building affordable homes for housing associations and the rental market via its so-called partnerships business model, said it is “uniquely” well positioned to help meet that goal.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry, said: “The group has delivered a strong performance in the first half which underpins the board’s confidence in its expectations for the full year.

“Our partnerships model is significantly outperforming the broader housebuilding market and we are confident we will deliver over 18,000 completions for the full year and make progress towards our medium-term targets.

“We look forward to working with the new Government to address the country’s housing crisis and are extremely well placed to support its ambition of delivering the biggest boost to affordable housing in a generation.”

Vistry also benefited from lower building material costs throughout the first half of the year after it asked its supply chain for cost reductions last October.

Forward sales were up 21% on the prior year at £5.1 billion versus £4.2 billion at the same point last year, with £1.8 billion set for delivery in the second half of 2024.