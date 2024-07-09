Julie Hesmondhalgh: Oldham Coliseum campaign part of bigger conversation in arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Julie Hesmondhalgh: Oldham Coliseum campaign part of bigger conversation in arts

By Press Association
Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh (Joe Giddens/PA)
Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh (Joe Giddens/PA)

Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh has said the campaign to save Oldham Coliseum is “a part of a much bigger conversation” happening around access to the arts for working-class people.

Oldham Council announced on Monday that the historic theatre in Greater Manchester, which closed in 2023, would reopen following a successful campaign spearheaded by Hesmondhalgh and her husband, the writer Ian Kershaw.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the 54-year-old actress, known for her roles in Coronation Street, Broadchurch and Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, said: “I think that nobody could really anticipate the outpouring of love and absolute sadness when it looked like it was going to be closed forever.

“And I think we’ve got the media to thank a lot as well because you didn’t let up on it.

“I think that people were quite surprised that two weeks after the closure people were still talking about it. (It’s) because of what the Coliseum represents.

“There’s a lot of conversation at the moment about access to the arts, especially for working-class people, people from backgrounds like ours (her and Kershaw), people from less advantaged backgrounds.

“And that’s a huge national conversation about what art and culture means in education.

“And Oldham Coliseum is very much a part of that conversation, because it is a working-class theatre for working-class people and so many people have started there that wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.

“So it’s a part of a much bigger conversation about that as well.”

A string of celebrities offered their support for the theatre by appearing in a short film called Our Sleeping Beauty (True Love’s Kiss) earlier this year, including Suranne Jones, Christopher Eccleston and Siobhan Finneran.

The venue, which opened its doors in 1885, closed in 2023 due to a loss of funding from Arts Council England (Ace).

Ace announced in 2022 that Oldham Coliseum Theatre Ltd’s application for its 2023-26 National Portfolio had been unsuccessful and in March 2023 the theatre revealed it would close and make its staff redundant.

Oldham Council held a “special celebration event” on Monday where it revealed the theatre would reopen in time for the 2025 Christmas pantomime season.

A post to the council’s official X account read: “Tonight, at a special celebration event, we announced that the famous Oldham Coliseum Theatre will re-open its doors!”

It added: “Around 100 people, including local residents, performers, politicians and partners, packed out Fairbottom Street in Oldham to hear the good news first-hand.”

Hesmondhalgh, Kershaw and leader of the council Arooj Shah were among those who attended the event.

An Ace spokesperson said: “At Arts Council England, our priority is to meet the needs of the people of Oldham, which is why we are investing £1.845 million over three years in Oldham to support a creative and cultural programme in the borough, delivered by partners including Oldham Coliseum Theatre Limited and Oldham Theatre Workshop.

“While the former Oldham Coliseum building belongs to Oldham Council, and isn’t funded by the Arts Council, we know what a well-loved landmark it is, and recognise its link to a strong history of theatre in the town, and the work the campaign group has been doing to preserve it.

“We welcome the ongoing work of partners in Oldham to develop a sustainable future for theatre and performance in the borough, and will continue to work with Oldham Council and partners to make sure there is a wide range of arts and theatre for audiences in Oldham to enjoy.”

Paul W Fleming, general secretary of Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, said: “Equity is incredibly proud to be part of the coalition which has saved the Oldham Coliseum.

“We’re proud to have played our part with rallies, campaigning, and lobbying, but today’s victory lies with that community coalition.

“What is so inspiring is that they have put the workforce at the heart of this campaign – audiences want professionally produced work, at scale, in their communities to tell their stories.”