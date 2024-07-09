Asylum seekers bringing legal action over Rwanda have High Court cases resolved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asylum seekers bringing legal action over Rwanda have High Court cases resolved

By Press Association
Demonstrators outside the Royal Courts of Justice in 2022 opposed the policy (PA)
Three asylum seekers who brought legal action over their potential removals to Rwanda have had their cases resolved at the High Court.  

Lawyers for three people, who cannot be named, appeared at the London court for what was due to be full challenges against decisions paving the way for the individuals’ removals to Rwanda.  

However, following the General Election, the new Labour Government has said the deportation policy will be scrapped. 

Prime Minister Keir Starmer on a tour of the UK
And on Tuesday, judges were told that the three individual cases would no longer continue.  

Sir James Eadie KC, for the Home Office, said: “In relation to the three named claimants these claimants’ cases will be fully disposed of and withdrawn subject to the Secretary of State paying their costs.” 

In written submissions, the barrister said that claims of people affected by the Rwanda policy “will be considered in a manner consistent with the new Government’s new asylum policy”. 

Sir James continued: “That asylum policy does not involve removals to Rwanda.” 

The hearing before Dame Victoria Sharp, Mr Justice Chamberlain and Mr Justice Dove, which was previously expected to last four days, concluded in less than an hour.

While in government, the Tories had pledged a “regular rhythm of flights every month” to Rwanda in their election offering, with the High Court previously told that the first flight had been planned for July 24. 

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to Lewisham Police Station in south London, to speak about neighbourhood policing and meet with policing teams
However, Sir Keir Starmer has since described the Migration and Economic Development Partnership (MEDP) with the African nation as “dead and buried before it started”. 

And as she met police officers in Lewisham on Monday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper branded the policy a “con”, telling reporters she is now auditing the entire scheme and the amount of money spent on it. 

According to the MEDP, either government could have axed the agreement, but it will only formally end three months after the other party is notified in writing. 

It enabled the Government to send migrants who did not have a right to remain in the country to Rwanda if they had “arrived in the UK through an illegal and dangerous route” since 2022. 

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson in Kigali said they “take note” of the UK Government’s plan to axe the multimillion-pound agreement, which Rishi Sunak had set up in an effort to deter migrants from crossing the English Channel. 

“Rwanda has fully upheld its side of the agreement, including with regard to finances, and remains committed to finding solutions to the global migration crisis,” a Rwandan government spokesperson also said.  
 