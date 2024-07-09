Justice system ‘journey times’ improve across most cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justice system ‘journey times’ improve across most cases

By Press Association
Scottish Government analysis examined journey times for criminal cases in the justice system (Jane Barlow/PA)
The time for accused people’s cases to get to a verdict in the justice system has fallen for most types of crimes in the last year, new data shows.

Scottish Government analysis looked at the journey time for criminal cases – the period between an offence being committed and a verdict being reached in court.

During 2023/24, journey times for High Court cases fell by 4% to 1,032 days and journey times in sheriff summary cases fell by 18% to 252 days.

Justice of the Peace court cases fell by 6% to 286 days.

However journey times in sheriff solemn cases, which include a jury, increased by 7% to 564 days.

Sexual offences had the longest journey times in the different categories of crime.

SNP leadership contest
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said she is encouraged by the figures (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Government’s analysis noted that the prevalence of historic offences among sexual crimes contributed to the longer journey times.

In 2023/24, 19% of all sexual offences which went through the justice system were historic in nature.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “It is encouraging to see that work to address court backlogs is having an impact, helping to reduce the time taken for cases to reach conclusion.

“In the majority of cases journey times have improved, compared to last year. We will continue to focus on reducing times for more serious cases of which, by their very nature, are more complex and take time to process and conclude.

“The Scottish Government has a strong track record on court investment – during the last two years we have invested over £103 million for recovery, renewal and transformation activity.

“The budget for this year protects justice recovery funding, with £42.2 million allocated.”