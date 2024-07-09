Consultation held on legal protection for murdered children’s identities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consultation held on legal protection for murdered children’s identities

By Press Association
The consultation runs until October (Ian West/PA)
The consultation runs until October (Ian West/PA)

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on plans which could see murdered children’s identities legally protected.

Currently, reporting restrictions in Scotland mean media organisations are unable to report the name of living victims, witnesses or perpetrators of crime in most circumstances, with the rules not extending to those who have died.

But the consultation suggests a number of changes that could be brought in, including amending legislation to provide automatic anonymity for deceased child victims, which could include an option for the family to apply to the court for a waiver.

According to a 49-page document published alongside the consultation, such a move could “reduce the trauma felt by bereaved families”, but the lack of a waiver could “take away any choice from the family regarding whether they can speak publicly about the circumstances of their child’s death”.

Another suggestion was not providing automatic anonymity, but allowing for an anonymity order to be applied for.

Speaking as the consultation opened, Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “It is hard to imagine a more profound agony than that of losing a child.

“When that child is a victim of homicide, the heartbreak can be compounded by associated public and media attention.

“While such cases are rare, I have heard first-hand from families about just how devastating that sustained scrutiny can be.

“This consultation seeks views on how we can protect bereaved families from this additional trauma, while respecting the important principles of open justice and freedom of expression.

“We know from the views gathered so far, and from research into anonymity in other jurisdictions, that these are highly complex issues.

“This consultation provides an opportunity for a wide range of views on this sensitive and emotive matter.”

The consultation will close on October 1.