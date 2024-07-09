Children among migrants brought ashore in Dover as Channel crossings continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Children among migrants brought ashore in Dover as Channel crossings continue

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A number of children have been brought ashore in Dover as migrants continued to cross the English Channel on Tuesday.

People arrived on Border Force and RNLI lifeboats after making the journey amid calm sea conditions despite the overcast and rainy weather.

Pictures showed youngsters among the group of people wearing life jackets, and some wrapped in blankets, as they came into the Kent port.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover
People thought to be migrants are brought into Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The arrivals came as three asylum seekers who brought legal action over their potential removals to Rwanda had their cases resolved at the High Court on Tuesday after the new Labour Government decided to scrap the deportation policy.

More than 13,600 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel.

Monday saw 65 people make the journey in one boat after a six-day pause in activity – the first crossings since Labour’s election victory.

This took the total to 13,639 for 2024 so far, which has already seen a record number for the first six months of a calendar year.

It is also 9% higher than the number recorded by the same time last year (12,503) and up 4% on the same period in 2022 (13,172), according to PA news agency analysis of government data.

Tuesday’s figures will be confirmed when the Home Office publishes the next set of data on Wednesday.