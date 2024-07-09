Isle of Man takes another step towards assisted dying law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Isle of Man takes another step towards assisted dying law

By Press Association
Member of the House of Keys Dr Alex Allinson is behind the Bill which could see the Isle of Man become the first place in the British Isles to legalise assisted dying (Dignity in Dying/PA)
The Isle of Man has taken another step towards becoming the first part of the British Isles to have an assisted dying law, after a key stage in the legislative process was completed.

Following seven days of debate across three months, the Assisted Dying Bill’s clauses stage finished on Tuesday, with a third reading of the Bill expected later in the year.

As it stands, the Bill is only for adults who have been resident on the island for five years, have a terminal illness with a life expectancy of no more than 12 months, and who have a settled intention to end their life.

Other measures around ensuring legal and workplace protection for medical professionals who participate in assisted dying have also been agreed, while a request from the British Medical Association (BMA) for an opt-in model for doctors who choose to be part of the service was approved.

Meanwhile, a move to make it separate from the island’s public health service, Manx Care, was voted down, as was a move to hold a referendum before a new law could take effect.

Dr Alex Allinson, the Member of the House of Keys (MHK) behind the Bill, said he is “grateful” further amendments have been proposed and accepted, which he said will “reinforce safeguards” in the new legislation.

He said debate has been thorough and that, while he respects the views of those who remain opposed to change, there is a “significant majority of Members who are now content with the way the Bill has been changed to agree a third reading”.

He told the PA news agency: “We certainly are still in the position of being the first (place) in the British Isles to bring legislation forward for royal assent.

“But there will need to be quite a long implementation period, including conversations and working with people like the General Medical Council (GMC) and the BMA to make this Bill operational.”

Campaigners have said if the Bill gains royal assent next year, assisted dying could be available to eligible Manx residents from 2027.

Legislation on assisted dying is currently also being considered in Scotland and Jersey.

Before coming to power, new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he is “committed” to allowing a vote on legalising assisted dying.

Campaigners opposed to a change in the law have voiced concerns that legalising assisted dying could put pressure on vulnerable people to end their lives for fear of being a burden on others, and argue that the disabled, elderly, sick or depressed could be especially at risk.