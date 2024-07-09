Starmer emphasises ‘service’ in first Commons speech as Prime Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer emphasises ‘service’ in first Commons speech as Prime Minister

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to colleagues past and present as he made his first appearance in the House of Commons since becoming Prime Minister (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to colleagues past and present as he made his first appearance in the House of Commons since becoming Prime Minister.

His arrival in the Commons chamber on Tuesday was greeted by a standing ovation from the Labour benches, and he shared a brief word with his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, before the pair took their seats.

Sir Keir gave the first speech responding to the unanimous re-election of Sir Lindsay Hoyle as Commons Speaker, beginning with a tribute to former Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay.

Now Lord Mackinlay, the former MP had both his hands and feet amputated after contracting sepsis and decided not to fight his seat at last week’s election due to his ongoing recovery.

MP Craig Mackinlay returns to Westminster
Sir Keir Starmer began his speech with a tribute to former Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay, now elevated to the House of Lords (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Prime Minister said: “All of those returning will remember, as I do, the speech he gave just a few weeks ago which was inspiring and moving and we wish him well.”

He went on to welcome the 335 new MPs and thank Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh, who, as the MP with the longest continuous service, is Father of the House and oversaw Sir Lindsay’s re-election.

After celebrating the diversity of the new House of Commons, which Sir Keir said has the largest cohort of LGBT+ MPs of any parliament in the world, he paid special tribute to Diane Abbott – the longest-serving female MP.

The election saw Sir Keir mired in a row over Ms Abbott’s selection as a Labour candidate, but on Tuesday the new Prime Minister welcomed her back to the Commons.

He said Ms Abbott has “done so much in her career over so many years to fight for a Parliament that truly represents modern Britain”.

Concluding his speech, he reiterated the commitment he made during the campaign to “replace the politics of performance with the politics of service … because service is a precondition for hope and trust, and the need to restore trust should weigh heavily on every Member here, new and returning alike.

“We all have a duty to show that politics can be a force for good.

“So, whatever our political differences, it’s now time to turn the page, unite in a common endeavour of national renewal and make this Parliament a parliament of service.”