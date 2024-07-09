Cardiac arrest survival rates for most deprived communities ‘shocking’ – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cardiac arrest survival rates for most deprived communities ‘shocking’ – Labour

By Press Association
There were 3,161 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) in 2022-23 (Alamy/PA)
Cardiac arrest survival rates for those in the most deprived communities have been described as “shameful” by Scottish Labour after figures showed just 7.8% were still alive after 30 days.

Paramedics attempted 3,161 out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) resuscitations between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023, statistics from the Scottish Ambulance Service showed.

The overall 30-day survival rate following the attempt was 9.1%. However for those in the most deprived group – SIMD 1 – it was just 7.8% compared to 13.5% for their most affluent counterparts.

However, the poorest groups were almost twice as likely to have an OCHA, according to the data, with 26.2% compared to 13.8% in the least deprived.

Figures remain relatively unchanged from 2011-12, where survival in the most deprived areas was 7.8% but the OCHA rate was 26.3%.

The data also showed those in the most deprived communities have the lowest defibrillator deployment rate – despite the higher cardiac arrest rate.

In 2022-23, the deployment of defibrillators was just 6.2% for the most deprived, compared to 10.3% in the least deprived.

But since 2011-12, the deployment rate for the poorest areas has almost doubled from 3.2% and was also just 2.7% in the most affluent group.

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said: “This is a heartbreaking reminder of the shameful health inequalities that continue to plague Scotland.

“It is a scandal that those in the poorest communities are so much more likely to have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and so much less likely to survive.

“Scotland’s health inequalities are costing lives – but the SNP Government has failed to make sufficient progress tackling this problem.

Dame Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, called the figures ‘heartbreaking’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“With our NHS stretched to breaking point, the most vulnerable will pay the harshest price for the current crisis.

“Labour will deliver a boost to health funding across the UK and the SNP must pledge to spend every penny of it on our NHS.

“The SNP must set out a real plan to close Scotland’s health inequalities and end the crisis engulfing our NHS.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.