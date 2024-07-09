Nigel Farage hits out at ‘little man’ John Bercow during first Commons speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Farage hits out at ‘little man’ John Bercow during first Commons speech

By Press Association
The Reform UK leader said Mr Bercow had ‘besmirched the office’ of speaker (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
The Reform UK leader said Mr Bercow had 'besmirched the office' of speaker (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Nigel Farage has used his first Commons speech to accuse “little man” John Bercow of trying to “overturn” Brexit during his time as Commons speaker.

The Reform UK leader, who dubbed his party the “new kids on the block”, elicited groans in the chamber as he took aim at Mr Bercow when welcoming Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s re-election as Speaker.

During his 10 years as speaker, Mr Bercow made numerous enemies among Tory Brexit-supporting MPs due to a series of decisions perceived as favouring the Remain camp.

Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage speaking in the House of Commons
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was successfully elected for Clacton in his eighth run at the Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Farage said: “We absolutely endorse (Sir Lindsay) entirely for this job. And it is, I must say, in marked contrast to the little man that was there before you and besmirched the office so dreadfully in doing his best to overturn the biggest democratic result in the history of the country.

“We support you Sir, fully.”

Reform UK, formerly the Brexit Party, was founded in 2018.

Prior to last week’s election, the party had only one MP, Lee Anderson, who defected from the Conservative Party.

MPs in the House of Common
(PA Graphics)

Reform returned five MPs, including Mr Farage, who was successfully elected for Clacton in his eighth run at the Commons.

Mr Farage also said: “We have no experience in this Parliament whatsoever, even though some of us have tried many times over the years previously.”

The Speaker election marks the first day of the new Parliament, which saw 335 new MPs welcomed to the chamber.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed to “put an end to a politics that has too often seemed self-serving and self-obsessed”, while Conservative leader Rishi Sunak told the Commons: “Our democracy is powerful and, as we have witnessed, it can be definitive.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey speaking in the House of Commons
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey thanked Sir Lindsay for the care he showed MPs (UK Parliament/PA)

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood went on to joke that new MPs should not fall out with the Speaker.

He said: “I want to take this opportunity also to welcome all the new members, even the ones that I profoundly disagree with. The one piece of advice I have to give every new member here is to remember that the Speaker doesn’t just chair the meetings – he’s the boss.

“He is in charge of everything around this place and I would do well be it not to fall out with him.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey thanked Sir Lindsay for the care he showed MPs, including the concern he exhibited for those with vigorous election campaign schedules.

PA infographic showing MPs in House of Commons after general elections
(PA Graphics)

Over the six weeks of the campaign, Sir Ed was known for stunts such as bungee-jumping, paddle-boarding and kayaking.

He told the Commons: “Mr Speaker-elect has always been a real champion for the security and safety of all members and all our staff as well as looking after our health and welfare. We are grateful to you for doing that.

“Sir, just yesterday, you asked after my health following my active campaign and the House may be interested to know that after I reassured you about my health you expressed real enthusiasm about bungee-jumping.”

Sir Ed also said: “We on these benches will hold the Government to account, that is our job. We will focus on the health and care crisis, we will focus on ending the sewage scandal, we will focus on helping people with a cost-of-living crisis.”