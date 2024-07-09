Business Secretary sets up ‘Tell Jonathan’ email for companies to contact him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Business Secretary sets up ‘Tell Jonathan’ email for companies to contact him

By Press Association
Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds (Lucy North/PA)
Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds (Lucy North/PA)

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has set up an email address for companies to get in touch with him and tell him how his department can help them.

Mr Reynolds held a phone call with more than 170 business and trade association leaders on Tuesday morning.

The new Business Secretary told those on the line that the industrial strategy would be the cornerstone of the Government’s growth mission, a source from the Department of Business and Trade said.

He also told them that decarbonisation does not mean de-industrialisation and said he was aware that connectivity and the grid is a key challenge for businesses.

They also discussed streamlining work with Whitehall, opportunities to increase exports and digitalisation.

The source said he ended the call by reiterating that he wants to be the most accessible Business Secretary, and asked them to contact him via a newly set up “Tell Jonathan” email address.

Cabinet meeting
Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds leaving Downing Street (Lucy North/PA)

In a post on LinkedIn later addressed to businesses, Mr Reynolds set out his key priorities and included the email address.

“My message to business is clear – this mission-led government will build prosperity through partnership,” he wrote.

He said he wants to hear from businesses, including about what is stopping small businesses from growing and how the Government should use its trade strategy to drive up British exports.

The first of the four priorities is delivering a new industrial strategy with a statutory expert council that will help businesses plan for the next decade and beyond.

Another is to support small businesses, for example by making sure they are paid on time by taking action on late payments and changing procurement rules so small businesses can have a better chance at bidding for government contracts.

The third is on trade and British exports and includes improving relations with the EU and forging a trade deal with India.

The last of the priorities is to “make work pay” by ending exploitative contracts and fire and rehire policies as well as creating secure jobs that treat workers fairly.