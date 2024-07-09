James Cleverly says Tories need to ‘get our act together’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

James Cleverly says Tories need to ‘get our act together’

By Press Association
Former home secretary James Cleverly (James Manning/PA)
Former home secretary James Cleverly (James Manning/PA)

James Cleverly has warned against “bitter infighting” among the Tories and said his party needs to “get our act together” ahead of the race to replace Rishi Sunak as leader.

His comments came as an MP accused the committee that sets the rules for the leadership contest of being “bent”, Suella Braverman called Reform an “existential threat” to the Tories and Kemi Badenoch reportedly used Rishi Sunak’s first shadow cabinet meeting to criticise his campaign and Ms Braverman.

Mr Cleverly has been appointed to shadow his former role of home secretary after Labour’s landslide win saw the Conservatives handed their worst ever election result.

The party needs to conduct a “sensible post mortem on what went wrong and finding the right path forwards”, Mr Cleverly wrote in The Times.

He wrote: “As we do this we must remember two vital things. Firstly, it cannot descend into bitter infighting and finger pointing. That is exactly how we ended up here.”

A narrower offer will not win back voters that have been lost to the left or right, Mr Cleverly warned.

He said: “We must get our act together. We need to unite in order to deliver.

“It will take humility and hard work, to recover our reputation for competence and integrity, to rebuild trust in our party, and unite behind a broad platform that will give people a reason to vote Conservative again.”

General Election 2024
Former home secretary James Cleverly (Joe Giddens/PA)

Right-wingers and more moderate Tories are expected to battle it out for the top job in a contest that could shape the party for years to come.

Mr Sunak last week announced he would step down as party leader once the formal arrangements for choosing a successor are in place.

If he throws his hat in the ring, Mr Cleverly could face competition from high-profile right-wingers Ms Braverman and Ms Badenoch.

Dame Priti Patel, who served as home secretary between July 2019 and September 2022, Robert Jenrick, who previously served as immigration ministerand ex-health secretary Victoria Atkins could also put themselves forward.

Jeremy Hunt, a centrist figure in the party, has ruled out running.

Tory MPs usually vote to select the top two candidates to put forward as potential leaders, with the party membership choosing the ultimate winner.

However, the rules and timeline of the race would be set out by the backbench 1922 Committee, which has elected Bob Blackman as its new chair.

Tory MP Mark Francois said the vote to choose the new chair was “bent” after he attempted to vote but was turned away.

Voting took place in the Houses of Parliament between 5pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, but some MPs were told in an email they could vote until 6pm, the PA news agency understands.

“This election was bent,” Mr Francoise said as he left the room. “I think the 1922’s level of competence has reached a new low.”

Ms Badenoch criticised Mr Sunak in the first shadow cabinet meeting after his election campaign, calling his decision to leave D-Day commemorations early “disastrous” and saying colleagues including Penny Mordaunt would have kept their seats if he had stayed longer in France, according to The Times and The Telegraph.

She also reportedly said Ms Braverman appeared to be having a “very public” nervous breakdown.

Mr Sunak had reportedly opened the meeting with an apology.

Ms Braverman meanwhile has hit out at “liberal Conservatives” at an event in Washington DC and at a Popular Conservatism event in London said that Reform UK is an “existential threat” to the Tories.

Ex-Tory MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg was also at the event and spoke of the need to win back voters from Reform, which won five seats, including Clacton in Essex for leader Nigel Farage.

Ms Braverman, appearing via a recorded video, said of the loss of her party’s 80-seat majority from 2019: “We were going to stop the wave of illegal migrants landing on our shores. We were going to cut taxes.

“We were going to stop the lunatic woke virus working its way through the British state.

“The harsh reality – this is a lesson we all need to learn and face up to – is that we did none of that.”

The Tories made a net loss of 251 seats at the election last week, leaving the party with 121 MPs.

Labour won a landslide with 412 MPs, ousting several senior Tory figures including Sir Jacob, former Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, defence secretary Grant Shapps and ex-prime minister Liz Truss.

She added: “Historically in British politics, we have had a monopoly on the right-wing vote.

“That’s one of the reasons we have been so successful.

“The left, by contrast, for the last 100 years has been split.

“Left wing have had a choice of party to go for and we by contrast have had the luxury of a monopoly, but no longer, and that is why the Reform party presents an existential threat to us electorally.”