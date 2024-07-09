Starmer uses first major summit to push for reset in UK-EU relations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer uses first major summit to push for reset in UK-EU relations

By Press Association
New minister for European relations Nick Thomas-Symonds is accompanying Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to the Nato summit in Washington (UK Parliament/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer will use the Nato summit to help “reset” the UK’s relationship with European neighbours.

As is usual for Nato summits, the Prime Minister will be joined on the trip by the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary, but he is also taking Nick Thomas-Symonds, who has been given the newly-created job of minister for European relations.

Sir Keir’s administration wants to repair the damage to relations with Europe caused by the Brexit wrangles and strike a better deal with the European Union than the “botched” trade agreement signed by Boris Johnson.

The presence of Mr Thomas-Symonds in the delegation for Sir Keir’s first overseas summit shows the importance the Labour Government is placing on efforts to build bridges with the European Union and other nations on the Continent.

Ahead of the summit in Washington, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Nato is a political and military alliance of countries from Europe and North America.

“It’s not unusual that the minister for Europe would accompany the Prime Minister. I’m sure as you’re aware, the PM has said he wants to reset our relationship with Europe.

“He’s told a number of his European counterparts exactly that over the weekend, he sees the Nato summit as an important opportunity to continue laying the groundwork.”

Sir Keir Starmer in Edinburgh
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants to reset relations with Europe (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Earlier this week, Sir Keir told reporters: “We think we can get a better deal than the botched deal that Boris Johnson brought home and we will work on that, understanding the work that needs to be done and the nature of the challenge.”

One issue that could be a sticking point in talks with Brussels is the European Commission proposal for a youth mobility scheme for 18 to 30-year-olds which would allow young Britons to move to the EU to work and live for four years, with the UK expected to offer the same in return.

Before the election, Labour rejected the possibility of an EU-wide scheme, saying the party would “seek to improve the UK’s working relationship with the EU within our red lines – no return to the single market, customs union or free movement”.