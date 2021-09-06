Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Brown: Abuse of staff enforcing Covid rules is ‘completely unacceptable’

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 1:38 pm
Mask wearing remains compulsory in a number of indoor settings (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish public has been warned against the abuse of staff in businesses and on public transport enforcing mask wearing policies.

In a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, face coverings have continued to be mandatory in some indoor spaces and on public transport.

But the Justice Secretary, Keith Brown, has warned against abuse, threats and even violence directed at staff trying to enforce the rules.

Mr Brown said such attacks were “completely unacceptable”, as new rules to protect retail workers, in particular, came into force last month.

It is not clear if attacks on staff have increased in recent weeks, prompting the Justice Secretary’s intervention.

“I would like to thank the vast majority of people who continue to wear face coverings and urge people to please follow the rules and guidelines still in place,” he said.

“It is still a requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public places, such as shops, public transport and when entering and moving about in hospitality settings.

“Everyone who can should wear a face covering because it is a simple and vital measure we can take to protect others and stem the spread of this deadly virus.

“Retail workers and those working in hospitality play a vital role serving our communities which has been clearly demonstrated throughout the pandemic and it’s extremely important they know they have the protection of the law when carrying out their duties.

“Any form of abuse, threats or violence faced by such workers as a result of simply doing their job is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-restricted Goods and Services) (Scotland) Act 2021 was proposed by Scottish Labour MSP Daniel Johnson earlier this year and came into effect last month, with offences punished by up to £10,000 in fines or a 12-month prison term, or both.

Deputy chief constable Malcolm Graham added: “Everyone has the right to go to their work without being threatened or assaulted.

“Retail workers now have added protection in law and the police will act on reports we receive about this kind of unacceptable behaviour.

“I would also continue to encourage people to follow the regulations and guidance that remain in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.”

