Ban on conversion therapy ‘torture’ should have no loopholes, campaigners urge

Campaigners against conversion therapy have urged MSPs to ensure there are no loopholes in any ban that would outlaw the controversial practice.

Conversion therapy, which seeks to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity, was the subject of a petition calling for it to be banned with more than 5,500 signatories over the past year.

All Holyrood’s political parties backed an end to conversion therapy during the election campaign and the coalition agreement between the SNP and Scottish Greens committing to introduce legislation banning it by 2023.

Giving evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Equalities Committee, Blair Anderson and Tristan Gray from the End Conversion Therapy Scotland organisation said it amounted to “torture”.

Mr Gray expressed concern that religious and anti-trans lobby groups will attempt to “open up loopholes to prevent protection for trans people, and to insert religious exemptions”.

Mr Anderson told MSPs: “As a survivor, I would just ask that first and foremost you consider survivors when crafting any legislation, and not to allow these loopholes to be opened up.

“There is a point of absolute principle here that conversion therapy is wrong in all the forms it takes – that includes sexuality, that includes gender, that includes places of religion, if it takes place in religion – it is a form of torture.”

Mr Gray added: “People cannot consent to being abused. People cannot consent to torture.

“It is not possible to change your sexuality or your gender identity. It cannot work.

“Anything that does come out of that process is based on trauma, it is built based on suppression and denial of fundamental, unchangeable aspects of who someone is: their sexuality or gender.”

Opening up about his own experience of attempted conversion therapy, allegedly “motivated by my parents’ homophobic beliefs”, Mr Anderson argued there needs to be more support, outreach and services for people to report the practice, alongside any ban.

‘No one can consent to torture’. Really powerful @SP_EHRCJ session this morning hearing from @ECTScotland @blairanderson35 on Conversion Therapy. pic.twitter.com/SiBlPcLHl2 — Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP (@GlasgowPam) September 7, 2021

He said: “Additional support can and must be provided for conversion therapy survivors.

“Conversion therapy, more often than not, leads to significant mental health issues and surveys show that it relates to incredibly high rates of anxiety, depression, eating disorders, self harm, suicidal ideation and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I myself have post-traumatic stress disorder from the experiences I went through and, seven or eight years down the line, I’m still struggling to access appropriate health care because of that.

“There is a need for specialist and health skill that the Scottish Government and the NHS can be providing, providing they are instructed to do so.”

Warning that trans people are arguably most at risk from conversion therapy, Mr Anderson added that outlawing any therapy or counselling attempting to change someone’s gender identity to match the sex assigned at birth must be included within any ban.

Preparing to give evidence on conversion therapy tomorrow at the @SP_EHRCJ and got this @CategoryIsBooks badge on my suit Any conversion therapy ban has to protect all LGBTQ+ people. No exceptions and no loopholes that would keep trans people at risk from this torture 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/o7ZddZ5hhn — Blair Anderson 🍉🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@blairanderson35) September 6, 2021

Asked about the impact on religious freedoms and people who may willingly seek some sort of therapy, Mr Gray stressed that legislation should not prevent people getting support “to explore their sexual identity” but that conversion therapy “based on the homophobic and transphobic belief that something needs to be changed or fixed” should be illegal.

Mr Anderson added: “We don’t believe that freedom of religion is going to be impacted by any legislation brought forward,” suggesting that many religious leaders and denominations support a ban on conversion therapy.

He continued: “There is nothing in a conversion therapy ban that should pose any restriction on the right of people to practise freedom of thought, to hold someone in their thoughts and prayers as they see fit.

“This is distinct from the practice that some have outlined as part of the conversion therapy they experienced in which they are expected to take part in prayer to ‘correct’ their sexuality or gender identity, or where such practices used to place pressure on someone by their community.

“That crosses the line, we think, from freedom of religion into an abusive situation in which the target of this pressure is made to feel sinful or broken for simply living and loving others as others do.”