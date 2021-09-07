Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sturgeon: National Care Service can be fitting legacy for ‘trauma of Covid’

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 4:38 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a National Care Service would be ‘arguably the most significant public service reform since the creation of the National Health Service’ (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Establishing a National Care Service can be one of Holyrood’s “biggest ever achievements”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Announcing the Programme for Government, Scotland’s First Minister confirmed plans to create a national social care system that would be a “fitting legacy from the trauma of Covid”.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs the National Care Service would be up and running by the end of the current parliament in 2026.

She said: “The establishment of the National Care Service will spark much debate and it is vital that we get it right.

“But done well, as we intend, a National Care Service will be one of the biggest ever achievements of this Parliament – and, just like the NHS in the wake of the Second World War, it will be a fitting legacy from the trauma of Covid.”

Ms Sturgeon suggested the Bill to create a National Care Service would see “the most significant public service reform since the creation of the National Health Service”.

She added: “Alongside reform, there will also be investment.

“I can confirm that we will increase funding for social care by at least £800 million – 25% – over the lifetime of the Parliament.

“We will also remove charges for non-residential care.

“And we will introduce Anne’s Law, giving nominated relatives or friends the same access rights to care homes as staff.”

On wider healthcare plans, the First Minister reiterated proposals to increase NHS capacity by 10% for inpatient and day cases over the next year, with the aim of 20% over the next five years.

The previously announced recovery plan for the health service would also see the budget rise by £2.5 billion by 2026-27, Ms Sturgeon said.

She also insisted the Government would address Scotland’s drugs death crisis “with urgency and a deep sense of responsibility”  and confirmed £250 million for treatment and rehabilitation across the country.

Ms Sturgeon added: “This year, our focus will be on ensuring access to same day treatment and a wider range of treatment options.

“We will also provide guaranteed funding for grassroots organisations providing essential community support.”

