Consultation on abolishing controversial ‘not proven’ verdict gets go-ahead

A consultation on abolishing Scotland’s “not proven” verdict is due to start this year.

The change was one of several reforms to the justice system set out by Nicola Sturgeon in her Programme for Government.

Those who wish to abolish the controversial third verdict, which is not used in jurisdictions outside Scotland, say removing it will help to address low conviction rates in rape and sexual assault cases.

Another consultation is due to take place on whether the dual role of the Scottish Government law officers should be separated.

Later today, First Minister @NicolaSturgeon will outline this year's Programme for Government to @ScotParl.

The Lord Advocate is currently both the head of the Crown Office and the chief legal advisor to the Scottish Government.

Following the dispute over the handling of harassment complaints about Alex Salmond, opposition parties had called for these two roles to be separated.

Ms Sturgeon committed to examining the issue when the current Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain QC, was appointed in April.

The First Minister also said the Gender Recognition Reform Bill would be introduced to Holyrood during the first year of the current Parliament.

Last week, the Government confirmed it was moving ahead with the legislation, which aims to reform the legal process which allows people to change their gender.

Nicola Sturgeon set out her Programme for Government on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said: “I understand that some have sincerely held concerns about this legislation.

“It is therefore worth stressing what it will do – but also what it will not do.

“It will make the existing process of gender recognition less degrading, intrusive and traumatic.

“In other words, it will make life easier for one of the most stigmatised minorities in our society. I think that is something any Parliament should feel a responsibility to do.

“What it will not do is remove any of the legal protections that women currently have.”

The First Minister also pledged £100 million to tackle domestic abuse and violence against women.

Other proposed legislation includes a Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill, which would tighten restrictions on the sale of fireworks.

A Fox Control Bill will “strengthen the law on the use of dogs to flush foxes and other wild mammals”, the First Minister said.

A Miners’ Pardon Bill will also provide a collective pardon to those convicted of certain offences during the 1984/5 miners’ strike.

The formal pardon was confirmed in the Scottish Parliament last year.