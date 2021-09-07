Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Consultation on abolishing controversial ‘not proven’ verdict gets go-ahead

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 5:19 pm
Changes to the legal system, including ditching the not proven verdict, have been proposed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Changes to the legal system, including ditching the not proven verdict, have been proposed (Jane Barlow/PA)

A consultation on abolishing Scotland’s “not proven” verdict is due to start this year.

The change was one of several reforms to the justice system set out by Nicola Sturgeon in her Programme for Government.

Those who wish to abolish the controversial third verdict, which is not used in jurisdictions outside Scotland, say removing it will help to address low conviction rates in rape and sexual assault cases.

Another consultation is due to take place on whether the dual role of the Scottish Government law officers should be separated.

The Lord Advocate is currently both the head of the Crown Office and the chief legal advisor to the Scottish Government.

Following the dispute over the handling of harassment complaints about Alex Salmond, opposition parties had called for these two roles to be separated.

Ms Sturgeon committed to examining the issue when the current Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain QC, was appointed in April.

The First Minister also said the Gender Recognition Reform Bill would be introduced to Holyrood during the first year of the current Parliament.

Last week, the Government confirmed it was moving ahead with the legislation, which aims to reform the legal process which allows people to change their gender.

First Minister’s Questions
Nicola Sturgeon set out her Programme for Government on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said: “I understand that some have sincerely held concerns about this legislation.

“It is therefore worth stressing what it will do – but also what it will not do.

“It will make the existing process of gender recognition less degrading, intrusive and traumatic.

“In other words, it will make life easier for one of the most stigmatised minorities in our society. I think that is something any Parliament should feel a responsibility to do.

“What it will not do is remove any of the legal protections that women currently have.”

The First Minister also pledged £100 million to tackle domestic abuse and violence against women.

Other proposed legislation includes a Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill, which would tighten restrictions on the sale of fireworks.

A Fox Control Bill will “strengthen the law on the use of dogs to flush foxes and other wild mammals”, the First Minister said.

A Miners’ Pardon Bill will also provide a collective pardon to those convicted of certain offences during the 1984/5 miners’ strike.

The formal pardon was confirmed in the Scottish Parliament last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal