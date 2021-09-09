Lack of wellbeing data to measure broader impact of education, auditors warn

There is a lack of robust data to measure the broader impact of education in Scotland, Audit Scotland has warned.

The auditor general told MSPs that data was needed on issues such as health, wellbeing and confidence in order to measure the attainment gap, as well as exam results.

Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee was also told the pandemic has led to a “data gap” of two years, which further complicates measurements.

In March, Audit Scotland published a report that said the poverty-related attainment gap in education remains wide, despite recent progress.

Auditors have now published a further report into improving outcomes for young people through education, which was discussed at Thursday’s meeting of the Public Audit Committee.

Auditor general Stephen Boyle said: “We recognise the complexity of closing the poverty-related attainment gap, but it remains wide and progress towards it falls short of the Scottish Government’s aims.

“Improvement needs to happen faster and more consistently across Scotland to address the inequalities which exist before Covid-19 and have increased as result.”

He continued: “One of our key findings in today’s report is that there’s a lack of robust data to measure against the broader aspects of Scottish education system.

“So there’s plenty of data and an overt focus on their focus on attainment levels within schools in respect of exam results.

“But not that broader sense, that it’s accepted that schools are about more than than just the exam results.”

Mr Boyle said he accepted it would be “difficult” to develop indicators for children’s health, wellbeing and confidence.

He said: “Nonetheless, if school is to shift away from being a sole focus on exams, as we see in the indicators, we have to overcome this hurdle to have a broader suite of indicators.”