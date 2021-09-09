Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Support for Scottish independence at 51%, new poll suggests

By Craig Paton
September 9, 2021, 1:35 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 2:44 pm
The poll was released on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Support among Scots for independence is at 51%, a new poll has suggested.

The study, by Opinium for Sky News of 1,014 adults between September 2 and September 8, goes against the grain seen this year, with support for separation dropping following a spike last year.

The poll found that 51% would vote for independence, when undecided voters were removed.

But just 31% of those surveyed said they believed there should be another referendum in the next two years – the timeline set out in the co-operation agreement between the SNP and the Greens – while the same number of respondents said there should not be another vote at all.

A further 15% said there should be a vote in the next five years, while 13% said there should another referendum, but not in the next five years.

The SNP also saw a four-point increase in the number of people saying they would vote for the party at the next Westminster election, rising to 51%.

When asked about the deal between the SNP and the Greens, which secured ministerial positions for co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, 44% of respondents said they believed it would be good for Scotland, while 33% thought the opposite.

Responding to the poll, Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay said: “It’s clear that the public see Scottish Greens in government as a positive step for the country.

“That’s because our cooperation deal reflects their priorities for a green recovery from the pandemic that tackles the climate emergency head on and leaves no-one behind.

“It’s also encouraging to see another poll in favour of independence, in a week when the UK Government has announced a new regressive tax, abandoned refugees and taken climate commitments out of its grubby post-Brexit trade deals.”

Opinium senior research manager Chris Curtis said: “While there may not be a burning appetite for another referendum on Scottish independence, the data shows why the nationalists would stand a better chance of winning second time around.”

