Support for Scottish independence at 51%, new poll suggests

Support among Scots for independence is at 51%, a new poll has suggested.

The study, by Opinium for Sky News of 1,014 adults between September 2 and September 8, goes against the grain seen this year, with support for separation dropping following a spike last year.

The poll found that 51% would vote for independence, when undecided voters were removed.

Scottish Independence is still on a knife edge, with 51% saying they would vote for an independent Scotland (+1 on May) and 49% voting against. pic.twitter.com/wjdqpCXRLT — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) September 9, 2021

But just 31% of those surveyed said they believed there should be another referendum in the next two years – the timeline set out in the co-operation agreement between the SNP and the Greens – while the same number of respondents said there should not be another vote at all.

A further 15% said there should be a vote in the next five years, while 13% said there should another referendum, but not in the next five years.

The SNP also saw a four-point increase in the number of people saying they would vote for the party at the next Westminster election, rising to 51%.

When asked about the deal between the SNP and the Greens, which secured ministerial positions for co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, 44% of respondents said they believed it would be good for Scotland, while 33% thought the opposite.

Responding to the poll, Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay said: “It’s clear that the public see Scottish Greens in government as a positive step for the country.

By 44% to 33%, Scottish voters think the news SNP/Green pact will be “good for Scotland”. 🟡SNP voters agree🔵Conservative voters disagree🔴Labour voters are divided pic.twitter.com/cyPQxJ834a — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) September 9, 2021

“That’s because our cooperation deal reflects their priorities for a green recovery from the pandemic that tackles the climate emergency head on and leaves no-one behind.

“It’s also encouraging to see another poll in favour of independence, in a week when the UK Government has announced a new regressive tax, abandoned refugees and taken climate commitments out of its grubby post-Brexit trade deals.”

Opinium senior research manager Chris Curtis said: “While there may not be a burning appetite for another referendum on Scottish independence, the data shows why the nationalists would stand a better chance of winning second time around.”