Some opposition to reform of Gender Recognition Act is not valid, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said some opposition to reform of the Gender Recognition Act is “sincerely held” but “not valid”.

The debate over reform has raged in recent years, finding a home on social media.

Detractors say making it easier for transgender people to self identify their own gender could endanger women and girls, but supporters claim reform is about providing dignity for one of the most maligned groups of people in society.

The debate, which has been subject to two public consultations from the Scottish Government, came into sharp focus after the agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens.

The issue has come to the fore after the Scottish Government pledged to bring forward legislation in the next year (David Cheskin/PA)

A shared policy platform outlined as part of the deal announced plans to press ahead with reform to the Act, with a Bill to be introduced in Holyrood next year which would “streamline” the self-identification process and the First Minister reaffirmed this commitment during the Programme for Government this week.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday, the First Minister said: “Gender recognition reform is about changing an existing process to make it less degrading, intrusive and traumatic for one of the most stigmatised minorities in our society and I think that is a good thing to do.

“It does not change, in any way shape or form, legal protections that women have and I think that’s something that’s very important to me as a lifelong feminist.

“We shouldn’t forget, there are big threats to women’s safety and to women’s rights and they come from sexism, misogyny – principally from abusive and predatory men.”

She added: “We should focus on the real threats to women not the threats that, while I appreciate that some of these views are very sincerely held, in my view are not valid.”

The debate around self identification has become one of the most polarised of the last decade, and was one of the major reasons for defections from the SNP to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

However, some within the SNP, including elected members, have previously voiced doubts over reforms, including Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, community safety minister Ash Denham and trade minister Ivan McKee, who all signed a letter in 2019 urging the Scottish Government not to “rush”.

When asked if she would allow free votes in Holyrood on any future Bill to reform the Act, the First Minister said: “We take decisions before we get to votes, both in a parliamentary group sense and as a Government as to whether free votes apply and there have been decisions in the past to allow people free votes.

“That’s not where we’ve got to yet, but generally the principle is, for ministers, that collective responsibility applies.”

Tory MSP Meghan Gallacher said: “It’s wrong for Nicola Sturgeon to overlook the many valid concerns that women have about the erosion of their rights.

“We have to protect women’s rights at the same time as improving the current system for trans people.

“Women are very concerned about the threats to their safety, not from trans people, but from people who could seek to abuse the system. The SNP should be taking those concerns very seriously, not dismissing them.”