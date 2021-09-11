Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

People want party that puts independence first and foremost, says Salmond

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 3:33 pm
The former first minister was speaking at his party’s inaugural conference on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The former first minister was speaking at his party’s inaugural conference on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Alex Salmond has claimed that voters “want a party that puts independence first and foremost”.

The former first minister, who stood unopposed and was confirmed as the leader of the Alba Party at its inaugural conference in Greenock on Saturday, told the PA news agency it had become a “real political party” that could become a force for independence.

But the party struggled at this year’s Holyrood elections, failing to win a single seat.

Mr Salmond said: “People want a party which puts independence first and foremost, which sees independence not as something for the hereafter, but for the here and now.

“Alba is that party, we’re fulfilling that desire in Scottish society and the strength of our delegates and membership indicates we’re on the right road.”

Mr Salmond continued: “Alba has been around for five or six months, but you’re not really a party until you’ve had your conference.

“Up until today, I was the only nominated official in the whole party.”

MP Kenny MacAskill – who was one of the most high-profile figures to leave the SNP and move over to Alba when it was launched in March – was elected as the party’s depute leader on Saturday, defeating Glasgow councillor Michelle Ferns by 827 to 323.

“The delegates who have packed into the hall, they have elected their chosen people to get on to the executive and to drive the party forward.

“Alba, as of this weekend, becomes a real political party and a potential real force for independence.”

Another high-profile defection, Chris McEleny, was also confirmed as the party’s new general secretary – a post he has also held on an interim basis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal