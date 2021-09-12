Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alba members back removal of Trident ‘on day one’ of independence

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 12:49 pm
The nuclear weapons system is based at Faslane naval base (James Glossop/PA)
The nuclear weapons system is based at Faslane naval base (James Glossop/PA)

Alba members have voted to back the removal of Trident on the first day of Scottish independence.

A resolution introduced by Aberdeenshire councillor Leigh Wilson – with former Scottish Socialist Party leader Tommy Sheridan speaking in favour – passed by an “overwhelming majority” at the party’s first conference.

An effort to delay the decision – known as “remitting back” – was defeated, despite speakers claiming the weapons could be used as “leverage” during independence negotiations or that dismissal of the system on the first day was not realistic.

Tommy Sheridan
Mr Sheridan is an Alba member (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The motion went on to say the Scottish Government should create “Europe’s largest renewable energy wind farm” on the site of Faslane naval base.

Mr Sheridan, who is a member of Alba, praised the standard of debate and those who spoke in favour of remitting back, but said the first party conference was the opportunity for members to set out their “principles”.

“I would argue that this conference, this inaugural conference, is about laying down our principles, laying down what you believe in, laying down what is and isn’t non-negotiable,” he said.

He added: “The principle is that no way will nuclear weapons be acceptable in an independent Scotland, not from year one, not from year two, not from day one.”

Mr Sheridan, who was convicted of perjury in 2010, was given a standing ovation by the Alba members as he left the stage on Sunday.

The SNP is due to vote on the timing of removal of Trident if Scotland votes for independence.

