Salmond proposes alternative prospectus for Scottish independence

Former first minister Alex Salmond has announced plans to publish an alternative prospectus for Scottish independence.

Speaking at the end of the inaugural Alba Party conference, Mr Salmond announced the “wee Alba book” would be sent to 100,000 homes ahead of the council elections next year.

The publication would be written by Robin McAlpine, who was head of the pro-independence Common Weal think tank until earlier this year.

🗣 "The third task is even more important. That is, as was done in the referendum campaign itself, to inform our fellow citizens of the case for independence." #ALBA21 – @AlexSalmond 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — ALBA Party (@AlbaParty) September 12, 2021

Stuart Campbell, who writes the Wings Over Scotland blog, would also edit the pamphlet, after producing the Wee Blue Book in the run up to the 2014 independence referendum.

Both men have provoked controversy over recent years for their outspoken opposition to the current SNP leadership.

Addressing members on Sunday, Mr Salmond said: “What wins converts to the independence cause is the arming of the people with information, not the policies of any individual party, however good they may be, but the facts and figures illustrating the fundamental case for freedom.

“Looking at the first independence referendum when support for independence rose by 15% there was one publication which stood out as winning converts to the national cause, the Wee Blue Book.

🗣 "And so I commit ALBA today to assist with the publication of a new edition of this information – THE WEE ALBA BOOK – the case for independence. I have asked Robin McAlpine to write the text and it will be edited by Stuart Campbell, who of course wrote the Blue Book." #ALBA21 pic.twitter.com/paGRtuwiOV — ALBA Party (@AlbaParty) September 12, 2021

“It was not a throwaway leaflet but a pamphlet articulating the case.

“And so I commit Alba today to assist with the publication of a new edition of this information – the Wee Alba Book – the case for independence.

“I have asked Robin McAlpine to write the text and it will be edited by Stuart Campbell, who of course wrote the Blue Book.”

Mr Salmond said the party would have to fundraise for the money to afford the publication, but it was not clear how much they would cost.

The announcement comes in the same week as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the civil service would restart work on a prospectus for Scottish independence.