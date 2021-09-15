Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GDP in Scotland rises by 4.7% as lockdown restrictions eased

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 11:21 am
Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes welcomed new figures showing GDP increased by 4.7% in the period April to June (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes welcomed new figures showing GDP increased by 4.7% in the period April to June (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

New figures showing GDP grew by 4.7% in the latest quarter as lockdown restrictions were eased.

The Finance and Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said the data showed that Scotland’s economy was “continuing its recovery” from the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the three months of April to June 2021, GDP was 21.7% higher than it had been for the same period in 2020, during which the impacts of Covid-19 and lockdown were at their worst.

In the most recent quarter the services sector grew by 5.2%, while output in the production sector was up 3.5% with a rise of 3.3% in construction.

The 4.7% growth in the economy as a whole was slightly lower than that experienced across the UK, where GDP increased by 4.8% over the period April to June 2021.

Ms Forbes said the figures were “a tribute to the adaptability and resilience shown by so many businesses during the pandemic”.

She added: “It is clear to see the growth in the second quarter reflects the removal of lockdown restrictions, increased mobility and the acceleration of the vaccination programme.”

Ms Forbes stressed the need for “fair and sustained economic growth”, pledging the Scottish Government would bring forward a 10-year National Strategy for Economic Transformation this autumn.

This, she said, “will build on our green economic recovery, prioritise investment in the industries of the future and deliver new, good and green jobs”.

The Economy Secretary warned: “The pandemic is not over. Challenges remain and some sectors such as retail, tourism and hospitality still face obstacles on the road to recovery.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said while the economy was moving ‘in the right direction’ there were still challenges ahead (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“But this GDP estimate clearly shows that Scotland’s economy is continuing its recovery from the global pandemic as we work with business and trades unions to build a greener, fairer and more prosperous economy with wellbeing at its core.”

Similarly, the Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, said while the latest GDP figures “indicate that we are moving in the right direction” there are “still challenges ahead as we prioritise a strong, sustainable recovery”.

He stated: “The UK Government introduced an unprecedented package of support to get us through the pandemic.

“Now, with the focus on our Plan For Jobs, we are helping people in all parts of the United Kingdom get back to work, building back better and stronger thanks to the huge success of the UK-Government funded vaccine programme.

“All this comes on top of the additional £14.5billion funding provided to the Scottish Government and £1.5 billion invested in growth deals across Scotland with our new Levelling Up and Community Renewal Funds set to benefit communities right across the UK.”

