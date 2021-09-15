Scotland records a further 76 deaths from coronavirus in a week

The number of confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths has risen by 18 to 76 in the last week, latest figures show.

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows that as of September 12 there have been 10,688 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Meanwhile latest Scottish Government figures published on Wednesday showed Scotland has recorded 30 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours.

Twelve of those who died in the week of September 6-12 were under 65, while 13 were aged 65-74 and 51 were over 75, according to NRS data.

(PA Graphics)

Glasgow City Council and North Lanarkshire had eight deaths each in that period, with seven deaths in South Lanarkshire, six deaths in Dundee City, and five deaths in the City of Edinburgh.

Sixty-two people died in hospital, six in a care home and eight at home or in a place that was not an institution.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS Director of Statistical Services, said: “Today’s NRS figures show that there were 76 deaths in Scotland last week where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, an increase of 18 deaths on the previous week.”

As at 12 Sept, 10,688 COVID-related deaths have been registered in Scotland. 76 deaths in the latest week, an increase of 18 from the previous week. 12 people who died were aged under 65, 13 were of people aged 65-74 and 51 were over 75. https://t.co/61kd2opGs1 #NRSStats #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wKKc5w7a82 — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) September 15, 2021

“Between March 2020 and August 2021, 93% of people who died with Covid had at least one pre-existing condition, the most common condition being dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.”

The figures showed that of the 10,609 deaths involving Covid-19 between March 2020 and August 2021, more than nine out of 10 (93%) had at least one pre-existing condition.

However, younger people dying with Covid-19 between March 2020 and August 2021 were more likely to have no pre-existing conditions.

In the 65 and over age group, 6% of people dying with Covid-19 had no pre-existing conditions, the same for both men and women.

Among the under 65s, 12% of females and 15% of males who died with Covid-19 had no pre-existing conditions.

In the period from March 2020 to August 2021, there were 15 deaths where post Covid-19 conditions (including long Covid) were mentioned on the death certificate.

3,011,668 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 4,917 to 517,216 Sadly 30 more people who tested positive have died (8,293 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/sqeYVRBnpB — Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 15, 2021

Scotland has recorded 30 coronavirus-linked deaths and 4,917 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

The data published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday indicates the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 8,293.

The daily test positivity rate was 9.2%, down from 11.4% the previous day.

There were 1,079 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 15 on the day before, with 91 in intensive care, up two.

So far, 4,146,847 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,791,597 have received a second dose.