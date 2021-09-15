Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prison boss challenged over ‘hacked’ phones used by inmates to buy drugs

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 1:41 pm
Prisoners are reportedly hacking the phones given to them during the pandemic and using them to buy drugs (Danny Lawson/PA)
The head of the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has defended the security measures in jails after it emerged thousands of supposedly “unhackable” mobile phones given to prisoners are used to buy drugs and organise other crimes.

Teresa Medhurst told Holyrood’s Justice Committee that providing prisoners with mobiles to replace in-person visits during the pandemic had been a “learning process” but they were “aware of some of the areas of vulnerability”.

Approximately 7,600 purportedly tamper-proof personal phones were issued to inmates by the Scottish government at a cost of almost £3 million when prison visits were stopped because of coronavirus.

In an interview with ITN News, a prison officer at Barlinnie, Scotland’s largest jail, said that modified phones were being used to source drugs and organise deals.

John McTavish revealed that “very, very ingenious” inmates were able to tamper with the phones in a matter of hours, with approximately 100 of the 300 devices on one ward found to have been hacked.

The interim Scottish Prison Service head was unable to say how many phones had been compromised when asked by MSPs during Wednesday’s evidence session.

Stressing that the service was working with Police Scotland to attempt to stop drugs entering prisons, Ms Medhurst suggested it was linked to serious organised crime groups “infiltrating” prisons with “ever more sophisticated” methods.

She told the committee: “We work with a range of experts and organisations to help us better understand the issue of selling drugs and the problem of drugs in prisons, as well as the measures we need to take in order to minimise those risks.”

Challenged by Jamie Greene MSP about what will happen with the phones given to prisoners “knowing that many hundreds or perhaps thousands of them are being broken and used for illicit purposes”, Ms Medhurst said the prison service was looking to introduce additional security measures.

Macaskill visits Barlinnie Prison
A prison officer at Barlinnie Prison in Glasgow spoke about the levels of phone tampering (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She added: “We have security measures and that’s why we’re able to identify phones that have been tampered with.

“Where those phones have been tampered with, there are arrangements to ensure that we apply an appropriate degree of punishment and or withdrawal, depending on the circumstances and the nature of the tampering that has occurred.

“Going forward, what we need to do is ensure that any of those risks can be minimised and appropriate, additional measures put in place.”

Wendy Sinclair-Gieben, HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland said that despite staff being “phenomenal” at preventing many drugs getting in, she said: “Drugs in prison is a major, major issue.

“When I talk about revising the prison rules, one of the things that needs to happen is a reduction of the drugs coming in through the post in almost undetectable quantities.”

Ms Sinclair-Gieben gave the example of forged letters from solicitors being soaked in psychoactive drugs, suggesting that all communication could instead be done electronically or photocopied.

“You’re always playing a catch-up game with drugs,” she said.

“It’s a major problem in prison, it’s a major problem stopping it coming in, and it’s a major problem providing support and rehabilitation to prevent people wanting to take drugs.”

