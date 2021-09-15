Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Records of 200,000 women who were left off cancer screening list to be reviewed

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 4:57 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 5:35 pm
Public health minister Maree Todd announced a review of 200,000 women’s health records (Jane Barlow/PA)
The medical records of almost 200,000 women who were permanently removed from the cervical screening list are to be checked in the wake of the death of a woman who was “wrongly excluded” and went on to develop cancer.

But public health minister Maree Todd blundered when she announced the audit in Holyrood, saying initially that it was 2,000 records that were to be reviewed.

After being contacted by staff, Ms Todd told MSPs that she had “inadvertently said 2,000 records were to be reviewed when actually I should have stated 200,000”.

It came as she also revealed that “more limited reviews” had revealed issues with women being wrongly removed from the list for smear tests in 2006, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

As a result of this, Ms Todd said that she had instructed Healthcare Improvement Scotland to look at the processes, systems and governance for when women are permanently removed from the list for cervical screening.

“We must consider whether opportunities were missed to identify the wider issues now being investigated,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the audit of almost 200,000 women who have been permanently removed from the screening programme will take at least 12 months to complete, Ms Todd told Holyrood.

She stated: “This will be an especially challenging task as the NHS continues to recover from the impact of Covid-19.”

But she said the NHS was now working to develop “robust processes” so all records “can be reviewed consistently”.

Ms Todd was also frank that given the scale of the audit “it is likely that more people will be discovered to have been wrongly excluded”.

While most patients undergoing a hysterectomy have their uterus and cervix removed completely, some women have a “sub-total hysterectomy” where part of the cervix can be left behind – and these women still require to be screened for cervical cancer.

Already, about 600 women have been contacted by health boards after a review in December 2020 revealed issues over incorrect exclusion.

In one case which dates back to surgery performed before 1997, Ms Todd said there was “a high level of clinical suspicion” that “inappropriate exclusion from screening may have resulted in a cervical cancer diagnosis”.

She added there was also “another very complex case where several factors may have contributed to a diagnosis of cervical cancer, including an incorrect exclusion from cervical screening”.

Looking at cases of women who had operations after 1997, Ms Todd said no cases of cancer have been detected.

There were seven cases where further checks revealed pre-cancerous cells, with the women concerned having received treatment.

The minister used her statement to “stress the cervical screening programme continues to be the best way to prevent cancer before it starts”.

Ms Todd told MSPs: “Everyone should be clear that screening is the most effective way of preventing cervical cancer. It can and does save lives.

“It is for that reason we must maintain confidence in the programme and ensure that everyone who needs screening has the opportunity to receive it.”

The Labour health spokesman, Jackie Baillie, welcomed the review of records for almost 200,000 women permanently excluded from cervical screening.

She said: “The health and wellbeing of the women involved must be uppermost in all of our minds.

“Nonetheless, this SNP Government still has serious questions to answer over why this scandal went uncovered despite concerns being flagged repeatedly over a number of years.

“Time and time again, this Government allowed this scandal to go uncovered and, as a result, lives have been put on the line.

“The Government must take responsibility for their continued oversight on this matter and act to put this right as soon as possible.”

Conservative MSP Annie Wells, meanwhile, said the review should be “a full inquiry into why these women were excluded unnecessarily and the effect this has had”.

She said: “This error has had a profound effect on the women involved and they deserve answers as soon as possible.”

