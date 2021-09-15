Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Care home residents to be allowed designated visitors during Covid outbreaks

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 5:39 pm
Care home residents will be able to name a person who can visit even when there is a coronavirus outbreak on site (Joe Giddens/PA)
Care home residents will be able to name a person who can visit even when there is a coronavirus outbreak on site (Joe Giddens/PA)

Care home residents will be able to name a relative or friend who will still be able to visit even if there is a coronavirus outbreak in the home, the Scottish Government has announced.

Social care minister Kevin Stewart confirmed that designated visitors will be able to attend care homes where there are Covid-19 infections in an effort to continue “meaningful contact” for residents.

Following a coronavirus outbreak – defined as two or more linked cases in a fortnight – care homes have tended to suspend visiting until the outbreak is over.

But under the new guidance, the named family member or friend will still be able to visit the care home while the outbreak is under way.

Announcing the changes, Mr Stewart said: “Throughout the pandemic, our overriding priority in care homes has been to safeguard and protect staff and residents from infection but at times that meant that residents were cut off from their loved ones, which we know has caused anguish and distress for many.

“The proposal for a named visitor will provide continuity of meaningful contact for care home residents in managed Covid-19 outbreak situations, helping to protect residents’ wellbeing in parallel by allowing visiting in a safer way, rather than automatically suspending routine visiting during an outbreak.

Mr Stewart also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to introducing Anne’s Law, as called for by Care Home Relatives Scotland, to allow people who live in care homes to choose people to come and look after them.

He added that a consultation “seeking views on how best we might make it work in practice” would be published shortly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal