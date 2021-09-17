Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Annie Wells resigns from Tory frontbench for health reasons

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:40 am
Annie Wells has resigned from the Scottish Conservative frontbench (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
The Scottish Conservative health spokeswoman Annie Wells has resigned from the party’s frontbench for “personal health reasons”.

Ms Wells was appointed to the role in May this year following the Scottish Parliament elections.

Despite the unspecified illness, Ms Wells will still attend Holyrood on a “consistent basis” and continue as a constituency representative, according to the Scottish Conservatives.

The Glasgow MSP will be replaced by Dr Sandesh Gulhane, who had previously been the Tories’ public health spokesman.

Meanwhile, Sue Webber will take on the role of spokeswoman for public health, women’s health and sport, in addition to her existing role on drug policy.

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross said: “I’d like to thank Annie Wells for the huge amount of effort she has put in since I became leader and for all the tremendous work that she continues to do for the party.

“I wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her back to frontline politics very soon.”

Mr Ross added: “Scotland’s NHS is in crisis and that’s why it’s so important that we build Scotland’s real alternative to this failing government, with frontline experts like Dr Gulhane.”

Newly elected MSPs arrive at Holyrood
Scottish Conservative’s newly elected Sandesh Gulhane will take over the role (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dr Gulhane said: “It’s a huge honour to be promoted to the shadow cabinet and I can’t wait to get started.

“I look forward to working with parties across the Scottish Parliament to recognise and tackle the crisis in our NHS and to improve access to healthcare for patients across Scotland.

“My top priorities will be pushing the SNP to finally set up a network of long Covid clinics to ease the pressure on other frontline services, and to get the Government to focus on tackling lengthy treatment waiting times, which will alleviate the strain throughout Scotland’s NHS.”

