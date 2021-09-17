Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / Scottish politics

Scotland’s health service faces most challenging winter ever, says Sturgeon

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:40 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed the issue of the NHS at First Minister’s Questions (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Scotland’s ambulance service and NHS faces the most challenging winter in a lifetime, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.

The First Minister told MSPs the coronavirus pandemic has left the health service feeling the pressure “acutely” but insisted the Scottish Government would be focused on resolving the worsening issues “every day” over the winter period.

Challenged repeatedly at First Minister’s Questions about reports of people waiting hours and even days for ambulances to attend emergencies, Ms Sturgeon acknowledged the situation was “not acceptable” but stressed there was work and investment attempting to address the problems.

She said: “The pandemic has created the most challenging conditions for our National Health Service probably since the National Health Service was created and that is being felt acutely in Scotland, it has been felt acutely in countries across the UK and the rest of the world.

“There are, right now, over 1,000 people in our hospitals with Covid.

“That puts additional pressure on our hospitals and that feeds through into longer turnaround times for ambulance services, and, of course, the ambulance service is often the frontline response for those who need hospital care – for Covid or for anything else.”

Asked by the Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, how long it will take to fix the crisis in the ambulance service, Ms Sturgeon replied: “We are facing probably the most challenging winter for the health service, and for society, in any of our lifetimes.”

She added: “This is going to be a responsibility of Government right through this winter to support our ambulance service, to support our accident and emergency departments, to support our wider health and social care services.

“Every day over this winter period, that will occupy my time, it will occupy the health secretary’s time and it will occupy the focus of the entire Government.”

Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar questioned the First Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Sarwar responded: “We are going to have extra pressure over winter and if we can’t handle the pressure pre-winter, imagine how hard it is going to be when winter arrives?

“That’s the hard truth the First Minister is trying to ignore.

“But let’s be clear about this, our NHS staff, paramedics and call handlers are being failed too.

“They’re the ones having to answer those heart-breaking calls and tell patients there won’t be an ambulance coming anytime soon.

“They’re the ones having to turn up to homes to distressing things and expected to explain your Government’s failures.

“So let’s listen to the staff, they’re telling us there are not enough ambulances, they’re telling us the amount of staff in the ambulance service or at A&E, they’re telling us there are not enough beds in our hospitals.”

