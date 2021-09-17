Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland records a further 30 deaths and more than 5,500 cases over 48 hours

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 3:03 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 3:10 pm
A further 30 deaths have been recorded in Scotland over the past 48 hours where coronavirus was mentioned (PA)
A total of 30 new coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded in Scotland, according to the latest Government figures.

The data shows a total of 5,529 people tested positive for the virus in the last 48 hours.

Due to technical issues, Public Health Scotland was unable to publish Covid daily figures yesterday.

The latest figures released on Friday mean the daily positivity rate currently stands at 9.9%.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,349.

There were 1,037 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 87 people in intensive care.

So far, 4,150,157 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,798,938 have received their second dose.

Scotland health secretary, Humza Yousaf, tweeted about the latest figures saying: “Sadly, 30 registered deaths due to Covid, reminder of how much grief this virus continues to cause. Sympathies with all affected.”

