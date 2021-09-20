Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Lib Dem leader asks WHO to intervene in Scotland’s drugs crisis

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 4:11 pm
Scotland reported 1,339 deaths from drugs in 2020 (Paul Faith/PA)
Scotland reported 1,339 deaths from drugs in 2020 (Paul Faith/PA)

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has asked the World Health Organisation (WHO) to send experts to Scotland to investigate the country’s drugs crisis.

In July, figures showed a record 1,339 people in Scotland died from the effects of drugs during 2020.

But the Scottish Government had already declared a crisis, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the situation as a “national disgrace”, by announcing £250 million of extra investment in the next five years and the appointment of a drugs policy minister, Angela Constance.

Provisional figures released last week showed 722 suspected drug deaths in the first six months of this year, a rate which would exceed the 2020 figure if confirmed and duplicated in the second half of the year.

In a letter to the Director General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Monday, Mr Cole-Hamilton asked for a “taskforce of global experts on drug mortality” to be sent to Scotland to help ease the crisis.

He said: “Scotland has the worst drug mortality in the developed world. It is nearly four times the rate of England and Wales.

“Time and again, the SNP Government have shown themselves unequal to the task of reducing this devastating problem in Scotland. In fact five years ago, with rates rising and records already mounting, Nicola Sturgeon saw fit to cut budgets to drug services by 22%, sending organisations to the wall and severing support.

“Last year we posted a new grim record on drug deaths, triggering a ministerial reshuffle and the introduction of a dedicated post reporting directly to the First Minister.

“On her appointment, the new minister made it clear that first and foremost we just need to stop people dying. She had both my agreement and support for that ambition.

“But nine months later people continue to die at the same rate as before. New statistics indicate that last year’s terrible record will be matched.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton speaking
The Lib Dem leader wrote to the WHO on Monday (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Scottish Government has been in a legal wrangle with Westminster in recent years, calling for the powers required to create safe consumption rooms, which would provide those struggling with addiction with drugs and a safe place to take them.

But the facilities would require a waiver to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, to make sure staff and users would not be criminalised – a request which was rejected by the Home Office.

The Lib Dem leader said: “The SNP claim that these deaths are a result of UK Government policy. That is a fallacy. If this were the fault of reserved powers or austerity, we would see the same rates of people dying on the streets of London as we see in Glasgow.

“We don’t. Glasgow is 10 times worse. This is a particularly Scottish problem, which now demands international attention.

“That is why this morning I have written to the Director General of the World Health Organisation, asking him to mobilise and send a taskforce of global experts on drug mortality to Scotland to help get this public health disaster under control.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal