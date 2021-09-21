Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

Firefighters to provide emergency aid to struggling Scottish Ambulance Service

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 12:25 pm
The Scottish Ambulance Service is to receive extra cash and assistance from firefighters to help deal with long waiting times. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Scottish Ambulance Service is to receive extra cash and assistance from firefighters to help deal with long waiting times. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Firefighters are to step in and help Scotland’s struggling ambulance service, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has revealed.

He is also pledging an additional £20 million of cash to help the under-pressure Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) – with this money coming on top of £20 million recently awarded to help boost recruitment.

The extra help was announced in the wake of the service coming under increasing pressure amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The recent spike in cases has affected workloads across the NHS – with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning recently that the ambulance service and the health service as a whole are facing the most challenging winter in a lifetime.

Ms Sturgeon was last week forced to apologise “unreservedly” for long waiting times, coming under fire on the issue after a 65-year-old died after waiting 40 hours for an ambulance.

The First Minister said then that the army could be called in to help the Scottish Ambulance Service.

And Mr Yousaf will tell MSPs today that the fire service has answered a call for urgent assistance.

He told the Daily Record newspaper: “We have made a call to arms across the public sector to assist and we are pleased the Fire and Rescue service has agreed to help and provide additional resources.

“These are things we wouldn’t normally ask in peacetime but they need to be done given the nature of the crisis.”

His comments come ahead of a statement to Holyrood on the pressures the ambulance service is facing on Tuesday afternoon.

Nicola Sturgeon – watched by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf – apologised ‘unreservedly’ for long waits for ambulances (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Speaking about the additional £20 million, he stated: “The SAS can draw on this funding immediately and whenever it is required over the winter period.

“It will be up to the ambulance service when to spend it but given the urgency of what we are dealing with we expect them to spend it as quickly as they possibly can.”

The pressures on the service have seen ambulance waiting times rise to an average of six hours – with the Scottish Government coming under pressure from opposition leaders to deal with the situation.

The Health Secretary added: “We are still going to face an incredibly challenging winter, we know the flu season is still to hit.

“I am not going to pretend these measures are a silver bullet but I am expecting when it comes to the response times for the most severely ill and the top level of callouts to be reduced.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal