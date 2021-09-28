Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Cancer Research UK: Longer waiting times could see disease survival rates drop

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 12:06 pm
Just 84.1% of patients urgently referred with suspected cancer started treatment within 62 days (Rui Viera/PA)
Just 84.1% of patients urgently referred with suspected cancer started treatment within 62 days (Rui Viera/PA)

Cancer Research UK have warned that survival rates from the disease could drop for the first time as the NHS in Scotland comes under increased pressure over the winter.

The latest waiting time figures showed that cancer treatment targets were missed by every health board in Scotland.

Patients who have an urgent suspicion of cancer should wait no longer than 62 days for treatment, with a target of 95% of cases seen in that time.

But the Public Health Scotland figures for April to June reveal that 3,324 (84.1%) of the 3,953 urgently referred patients began treatment within the 62-day standard.

All 14 of the Scottish health boards missed the waiting time target.

However, once a formal decision to treat the cancer was made, treatment began in the next 31 days in 98.1% of cases across the country.

The 3,953 eligible referrals for the 62-day standard was an increase of 10.1% from the previous quarter but similar to the 3,833 patients referred in the quarter ending March 31 2020, when 84.7% of referred patients began treatment in the target time.

The longest wait for a patient with cancer was in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde region, who started treatment 397 days after an urgent referral.

Overall, the worst-performing health board was NHS Highland, where the rate for treatment beginning by the target time was 64.8%.

The best performing health board was NHS Dumfires and Galloway, where the target was met in 93.4% of cases, followed by NHS Orkney (91.7%) and NHS Tayside (90.2%).

NHS Shetland, where all seven of the eligible referrals started treatment within the target time in the first quarter of 2021, slipped to 73.3% as four of the 15 patients waited longer than two months.

Following the release of the waiting time figures, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Scotland, David Ferguson, said: “These worrying statistics tell us too many people are waiting far too long for diagnosis and treatment.

“While some of the waits are due to backlogs and additional Covid-19 safety measures, cancer services were already struggling before the pandemic.

“Chronic shortages in staff and equipment mean that cancer waiting time targets have been missed for years.

“The onset of winter pressures is likely to make the situation worse and we’re concerned cancer survival could start to go backwards for the first time.

“The Scottish Government has promised a new NHS National Workforce Strategy.

“This must include a firm commitment to develop a clear roadmap to how staff shortages will be tackled. Investment in equipment is also needed to meet demand now and in the future.”

Head of advocacy for Macmillan in Scotland, Kate Seymour, said: “Behind every breached waiting time is a person trying to cope with the stress and anxiety of not knowing if they have a life-threatening illness.

“Even before the pandemic, the system was struggling with the sheer numbers of people in need of treatment and support.

“The past 18 months has only made this worse, putting immense pressures on the NHS and its staff.

“Sufficient funding must be put in place to ensure the right workforce, including specialist cancer nurses, is available to deliver the high-quality cancer care people in Scotland deserve.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Despite NHS Scotland experiencing unprecedented, significant and sustained pressures because of the Covid-19 pandemic, cancer has remained a priority.

“Our NHS staff have worked incredibly hard over the last year to ensure the majority of cancer treatment and care have continued, with the 31-day waiting times target being consistently met, and patients waiting an average of four days for treatment, following a decision to treat.

“£10 million of funding was directed to boards in July this year to support the most challenged cancer pathways, including colorectal and urology. The Endoscopy Renewal Plan, due to be published in the coming weeks, will further support improvements.

“The number of patients seen under the 62-day target has increased very slightly from the same time last year and we remain committed to improve cancer waiting times performance, and ensuring that care and treatments are delivered safely to patients, based on their needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal