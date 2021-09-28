Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£25 million fund announced to help Scottish firms increase ventilation

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 6:09 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 6:56 pm
The First Minister announced the fund on Tuesday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland will be able to apply for a share of a £25 million fund designed to increase ventilation and stave off Covid-19.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the funding package on Tuesday, as she updated MSPs on the pandemic.

Following recommendations made by a group led by Professor Tim Sharpe of Strathclyde University, the First Minister said the fund is expected to start paying out in November.

She told MSPs: “This support – which will include grants – will help these businesses make necessary adjustments to their premises including, for example, the installation of carbon dioxide monitors or alterations to windows and vents.

“The fund – which we expect to start making payments in November – will initially target higher risk sectors where people spend significant amounts of time in close proximity to each other, such as hospitality and leisure.

“We will set out more details of the eligibility criteria and the application process over the next few weeks.

“However, I hope this funding package will help many small and medium-sized businesses make indoor settings safer, especially through the winter months.”

