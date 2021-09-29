Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
Politics / Scottish politics

Weekly coronavirus deaths reach highest level since February

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:53 pm Updated: September 30, 2021, 2:46 pm
Latest figures show there were 165 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate between September 20-26 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Latest figures show there were 165 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate between September 20-26 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The number of weekly Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has hit the highest level since February.

According to figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), there were 165 deaths which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate between September 20-26.

This is up 30 on the previous week and is the fifth weekly increase in a row.

Of the latest deaths, 28 were people aged under 65, 28 were aged 65-74 and 109 were 75 or older.

Glasgow City was the council area with the highest number of deaths at 23, followed by South Lanarkshire at 14 and Renfrewshire at 11.

A total of 124 deaths took place in hospitals, 21 were in care homes and 20 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at the NRS, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 165 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is 30 more deaths than last week, and represents the highest weekly total we have seen since late February.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,212, which is 205, or 20%, more than the five-year average.”

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said coronavirus cases remain at a high level but are continually falling.

“It is extremely positive that case numbers have fallen significantly,” she said. “But they remain more than two-and-a-half times higher than early August.

“And so as we move further into autumn and winter – and people meet indoors for longer periods of time – there remains a risk that cases could rise again.”

Meanwhile, the latest daily coronavirus figures published by the Scottish Government indicate Scotland has recorded 28 coronavirus deaths and 2,997 cases in the past 24 hours.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 8,579.

This figure differs from the weekly death total announced by the National Records of Scotland, which includes suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.6%, down from 10.6% the previous day.

A total of 1,020 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down seven in 24 hours, with 71 patients in intensive care, down two.

So far, 4,186,743 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,835,013 have received their second dose.

