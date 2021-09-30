Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Covid inquiry must be different from past investigations – Lib Dems

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:44 pm
Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the inquiry should be ‘rooted in the stories of the victims’ (Lesley Martin/PA)
Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the inquiry should be ‘rooted in the stories of the victims’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Covid-19 inquiry set up by the Scottish Government must be different to other inquiries in the speed of its reporting, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

A consultation on the inquiry, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes will start before the end of the year, closes on Thursday.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the investigation should be “rooted in the stories of the victims”, as he urged the government to ensure families do not have to wait years for answers, as has been the case in several high-profile inquiries in the past decade.

The Chilcot inquiry into the Iraq War took seven years to report its findings, while the investigation into the contaminated blood scandal – set up by the First Minister when she was health secretary in 2008 – took the same amount of time.

“This has been a tragic saga and its ripples will be felt for decades,” Mr Cole-Hamilton said.

“Past inquiries have taken years to establish and even longer to report.

“In that time, memories fade, contemporary evidence is lost and any hope of accountability withers. This inquiry must be different.

“We need an inquiry that is rooted in the stories of the victims of this terrible tragedy and their families, in order to understand the full impact of decisions taken by ministers.

“The inquiry will need to consider care homes, test and protect, the impact of travel restrictions and more, and offer up lessons for how mistakes can be avoided if, god forbid, we find ourselves in the same circumstances again.”

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “Every family affected by losing a loved one to Covid-19 is one family too many. Our sincere condolences go out to all those who are suffering an immeasurable loss.

“We are absolutely committed to ensuring that the voices of bereaved families are heard through this process.

“Their feedback will be fundamental in reviewing our suggested approach, and setting the terms of reference for an independent Scottish inquiry.

“Public engagement on the draft aims and principles for the inquiry closes today and we will continue to listen to those affected by Covid-19, including bereaved families, on what they wish the public inquiry to focus on.

“Ministers expect the inquiry to take a person-centred and human rights-based approach.

“Discussions are under way with the Lord President to identify a judge to chair the inquiry. The terms of reference will be agreed with the chair once they have been appointed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal