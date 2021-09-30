Finance Secretary Kate Forbes self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch said she had cold-like symptoms and was “incredibly relieved to be double vaccinated”.

She had been due to appear in person at the Scottish Parliament’s Economy and Fair Work committee on Wednesday morning, but instead joined by video link.

The Finance Secretary spoke to MSPs about the economic recovery from the pandemic.

She told the committee: “Can I apologise at the outset for not being able to join you in person.

“I can assure you that only Covid would keep me from the committee’s scrutiny and I’m sure the committee is quite relieved I’m not with you in person this morning.”

I can confirm I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 and I’m self-isolating at home. Fortunately (or unfortunately!) hybrid working allows me to still appear in Parliament virtually. The cold-like symptoms aren’t fun but I’m incredibly relieved to be double vaccinated. https://t.co/AabHwU0k6V — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) September 29, 2021

